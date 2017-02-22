Katie Dillon
Katie Dillon originally moved to the seaside community of La Jolla to attend UC San Diego. When the opportunity presented itself, she and her husband set off for a 7 year stint overseas as expats in London and Hong Kong. After traveling the world, they returned to the La Jolla sunshine, with a young daughter in tow. Katie now writes a lifestyle site called La Jolla Mom and is the author of a book called, “Flying With Kids.” Her work can be seen on NBC San Diego, Red Tricycle, Yahoo! Shine and Have Family Will Travel, a Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts blog.
Katie Dillon
Debra Erickson
Debra Erickson serves on the Board of Directors for International Zoo Educators Association. She is also Director of Marketing and Interpretation for San Diego Zoo Global and Executive Director of Atlantis Blue Project Foundation. She has been in the conservation, interpretation, marketing, and communications fields for over 25 years and has worked for San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Atlantis, Paradise Island, SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld Orlando. Ms. Erickson’s previous positions include Executive Director and Conservation Director of Orangutan Foundation International, Director of Marketing for ZiLOG, Inc., and Director of International and Environmental Communications for Anheuser-Busch Companies.
Debra Erickson
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy is co-founder and editor of Family Travel Forum, the online travel community trusted by family vacation planners since 1996. FTF’s award-winning publications (MyFamilyTravels.com, FloridaFamilyHolidays.com, LasVegasFamilyHolidays.com) provide expert and traveler reviews of global family vacations ranging from multi-generational cruises to theme parks, adventures, city breaks and more. Each spring, FTF runs their annual Teen Travel Writing Scholarship for students 13-18 who want to blog about their trips for cash grants. With FamilyTravelConsulting.com, she co-hosts the TMS Family Travel conferences and summits, and advises the travel trade on how to better reach and serve the changing family. Ms. McCarthy, author of a dozen Frommer guidebooks, family travel guides and freelance articles, can be found on most social networks wth the handle @familytravel4um.
Kyle McCarthy
Eileen Ogintz
Eileen Ogintz is a leading national family travel expert, author of the syndicated column and website Taking the Kids and the 10-book Kid’s Guide series to major American cities. The third edition of the Kid’s Guide to NYC has just been released; The second edition of The Kid’s Guide to Washington, DC will be out this spring.
Eileen Ogintz
Alan Sironen
Alan Sironen is the owner of Zoo Consultants International LLC. Zoo Consultants International LLC assists their clients in animal exhibit planning, zoo animal equipment development, exhibit blueprint review and animal transportation. Alan was employed for over 35 years at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where he served as Zookeeper, Head Zoo Keeper, Assistant General Curator, Curator of Mammals, Curator of Mammalogy and Curator of Large Mammals and Carnivores. Alan received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Capital University in 1975 and a M.B.A. in International Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College in 1986. He's currently a Professional Member of the Zoological Association of America and a Professional Associate Member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as well as a Board Member of the Zoological Association of America and Global Conservation Connection. Alan is also a member of the State of Ohio’s Dangerous and Restricted Animals Advisory Board. Alan currently resides in Sandusky, Ohio.
Alan Sironen
