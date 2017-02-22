Vote for Fort Worth Zoo

Established in 1909, the Fort Worth Zoo is the oldest continuously operated zoo in Texas and home to more than 540 animal species from around the world. More than 100 of those species are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, and 68 are endangered or threatened. An international leader in Asian elephant conservation, the zoo is also the only one in the country to display representatives from all four Great Ape species – gorillas, bonobos, chimpanzees and orangutans.

