How to experience Dublin without leaving the States

Feel like you're on the Emerald Isle

If a trip overseas is a bit out of reach, may we suggest Dublin? No, not that Dublin. We mean the charming Irish-inspired town just north of Columbus, Ohio.

1. Attend the Dublin Irish Festival

Irish dancers at the annual Dublin Irish Festival — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

The Dublin Irish Festival is actually the longest-standing three-day Irish festival in the world, taking place in late summer for over 30 years. Set against a backdrop of more than 20 green acres reminiscent of the homeland itself, festival-goers enjoy over 500 performances, including top Billboard music artists, as well as international talent like Gaelic Storm.

You'll also find storytelling, Celtic sports, Irish food and, of course, an endless sea of vendors offering items that run the gamut from kilts to crowns.

2. Travel the Celtic Cocktail Trail

Hit every stop on the Celtic Cocktail Trail and win a prize — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

Complete this Celtic Cocktail Trail and win a prize! (Although, you've kind of already won if you're enjoying these Irish-inspired drinks, right?)

Grab a passport/guidebook at the Dublin Visitor & Information Center and use it to follow the trail. At each stop, present the book for a stamp, all while enjoying your lucky libation. In your travels, you'll come across cocktails like Liffey's Cooler, Celtic Cosmo and Dublin Iced Coffee.

Once you've completed the trail, take your passport back to the Visitor Center to receive a koozie or T-shirt.

3. Shop for souvenirs at Ha’penny Imports of Ireland

Go shopping in a historic house dedicated to Irish imports — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

This "Irish Approved" business located in a Historic Dublin house offers a wide array of Irish and Celtic items. Strike up a conversation with the owners, Anne and Al Gleine, to hear about their travels as well as the stories behind the unique merchandise they stock.

As you browse, you may notice that each room has a different theme, with inventory including everything from jewelry and clothing to woolens and wall art.

4. Have a pint of Guinness at Brazenhead

Order a round of pints at Brazenhead — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

Stepping into Brazenhead, you're practically transported to an authentic Irish pub. Drawing on inspiration from Dublin, Ireland's oldest tavern, Irish carpenters were brought in to ensure that the interior would feel like the real deal. Even the decor was imported from Ireland.

We can't think of a better place to order a pint of Guinness and enjoy a plate of fish and chips.

5. Hunt for Irish fairy doors

Search for fairy doors in Dublin — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

If you're not much of a drinker, or you'd like your family to be able to join in on the prize-winning fun, there's a magical alternative to the Celtic Cocktail Trail: fairies.

Make your way to seven businesses across Historic Downtown Dublin to find Irish fairy doors, each one marked with the name of its enchanting resident, such as Piper or Sparkle. Find each door on the Irish Fairy Door Trail, write it down on your passport, return it to the Visitor Center and win a free T-shirt.

6. Enjoy an Irish Kettle Dinner at Dublin Village Tavern

Enjoy Irish fare at Dublin Village Tavern — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

Housed in a former post office built well over a century ago, The Dublin Village Tavern is an essential visit. This pub's dinner menu is every bit as Irish as its extensive selection of beer and whiskey, from Irish Egg Rolls to an Irish Car Bomb Brownie.

One mouth-watering standout is the Irish Kettle Dinner, complete with an Irish banger, corned beef, carrots, cabbage, buttered redskin potatoes and pot liquor.

7. Hit the links at Golf Club of Dublin

Golf Club of Dublin has hosted several tournaments — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

Dublin is home to 11 spectacular golf courses, offering plenty of opportunities to hit the greens. None other than Jack Nicklaus founded the Memorial Tournament more than forty years ago, and this invitational has been hosted by the Muirfield Village Golf Club since its inception. Dublin also holds the distinction of being the only city the world over to have hosted The Presidents Cup, The Ryder Cup and The Solheim Cup.

If we had to limit ourselves to one course, though, The Golf Club of Dublin would undoubtedly top our list. It feels as if it could've been transplanted directly from the British Isles, replete with picturesque views, a world-class course and even an Irish pub.

8. Take a waterfall tour

You might be surprised to find numerous waterfalls throughout the city — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

Chief among Dublin's many achingly gorgeous views are its waterfalls. From the man-made Glick Park Falls to the natural majesty of Hayden Falls, a day could easily be devoted to touring them all and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

9. Go green

You'll find plenty of green space in this Irish-inspired destination — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

Dublin has within its borders more than 60 parks and over a hundred miles of bike paths. Needless to say, visitors to this wonderful city are encouraged to step outside and enjoy it!

Dublin's many parks cater to nearly every sport imaginable: baseball, softball, basketball, tennis, soccer, disc golf, skateboarding and even cricket. There are also playgrounds and dog parks, to appeal to loved ones of all shapes and sizes.

The 25-foot observation tower at the scenic Glacier Ridge Metro Park is not to be missed, particularly under the glow of sunset.

10. View 70 pieces of public art

Dublin is home to several displays of public art — Photo courtesy of Dublin Ohio CVB

Some of Dublin's most stunning art isn't housed in a museum but can be seen just by walking through the city. Enjoy a monument to Dublin's rich history of farming with "Field of Corn," or gaze in awe at the 12-foot-tall portrait of a Native American chief titled "Leatherlips."

Locating these sculptures is as easy as pulling out your cell phone, with a mobile tour offered by the Dublin Art in Public Places program. Or turn it into a scavenger hunt, as public art is prolific and easy to spot.