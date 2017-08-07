10 unique ways to preserve your travel memories

Get those photos off your phone!

It's estimated that at least 1 trillion photos will be taken this year. Most of them never make it off the device on which they're stored and, unless they're posted on Instagram or Facebook, they're never looked at again.

After all the time you spent finally capturing the Northern Lights or taking the perfect selfie at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand, why let them – and your memories – fade into oblivion?

Here are 10 great ways to display your travel pictures and extend that vacation mindset. Warning: you'll love the results so much, you'll want to take photos of them.

Removable wallpaper from WeMontage

Removable wallpaper from WeMontage — Photo courtesy of WeMontage

Turn any room into your favorite vacation spot with this removable wallpaper that lets you create a custom collage in a variety of sizes. It’s an ideal way to display a number of photos at once.

My husband and I made a WeMontage of our trip-of-a-lifetime to Africa, which still looks brand new after hanging in my office for four years. It still brings me right back to Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa every time I sit at my desk.

50 states photo map from ThunderBunnyLabs

50 states photo map from ThunderBunnyLabs — Photo courtesy of ThunderBunnyLabs

Just the idea of completely filling this great-looking map with your own photos from each state will likely motivate you to visit more of the country.

Three mats are included with this American classic: an outer map cut in the shape of the United States, an inner map containing all the state borders and providing a good contrast for your photos, and an uncut backing mat which is what's visible when no photos are displayed. You also get state cutout pieces so you don’t have to try to remember how they’re all shaped. Let the domestic travel begin!

Photo marshmallows from Boomf

Photo marshmallows from Boomf — Photo courtesy of Boomf

You know those food photos you took that look good enough to eat? Well, now you actually can!

Thanks to Boomf, you can order a box of nine delicious marshmallows with your best photos printed on them. Send them as a 'thank you' to the friends who hosted you at their beach house and watch how quickly you get invited back.

Photo magazines from Recently

Curated photo magazine from Recently — Photo courtesy of Recently

There’s no question that photo books are beautiful to look at, but putting them together can be exhausting.

This clever app subscription does the work for you, curating your camera roll into a gorgeous high-end art magazine about your life. You can opt for 50 full page photos or 100 half page photos. Either way, the results are stunning, and you’re likely to tackle the mail carrier every month to see if a new one’s arrived.

Custom phone cases from Casetify

Photo phone cases from Casetify — Photo courtesy of Casetify

Your photos make their home on your phone so they deserve to take a starring role on its case.

Use Casetify’s easy design tool to create a collage of your favorite photos or pick one for maximum impact. Either way, it will make your phone stand out so no one else picks it up by accident.

Photo books from Chatbooks

Photo book from Chatbooks — Photo courtesy of Chatbooks

Hands down, the best photo deal in town. Start a series, and for a mere $8 apiece (shipping included), you get a 6” x 6” book every time you have 60 photos ready to go.

Sync it with your Instagram, Facebook or camera roll and you can edit before it goes to print, adding captions and locations if you want to. Featuring one photo per page, the books are simple and sophisticated and just might make home libraries trendy again.

RetroViewer from Image3D

RetroViewer from Image3D — Photo courtesy of Image3D

Remember how much fun your View-Master was? The man behind most of those photos has ingeniously raised the bar by making it possible for you to now see your own photos in that cool little device.

After every vacation, upload seven photos, add captions if you’d like, and you’ve literally got yourself a highlight reel. You’ll never bore your friends with too many photos, and everyone knows they’re so much more interesting when you look at them through one of these!

Custom fragrance labels from Pinrose

Custom fragrance bottles from Pinrose — Photo courtesy of Pinrose

There’s no sense more connected to memory than smell, and Pinrose not only offers more than a dozen scents reminiscent of everything from the beach to the forest to that hilarious girlfriend getaway, but it also lets you customize the bottle with your own photo.

Keep a bottle on your desk for those times you need a pick-me-up. One spritz and you’ll be transported right back in time.

Photo calendar from Social Print Studio

Daily tearaway calendar from Social Print Studio — Photo courtesy of Social Print Studio

While you’re counting the days till your next vacation, keep your eye on the prize with this practical reminder of trips past.

This tearaway calendar gives you the opportunity to display 365 photos, one day at a time. You can specify which photo you want for each date or let it be a surprise. Think of it as an advent calendar for travel.

Postcard pack from Artifact Uprising

Postcard pack from Artifact Uprising — Photo courtesy of Artifact Uprising

Why spend money on generic postcards when you can create your own personalized ones?

Upload 20 photos and this innovative company will print them on high-quality recycled paper and create a postcard pack just for you. Each postcard is ready to be addressed and stamped, or you can just use the lines to write personal memories and keep the book as your own special souvenir.