Announcing 2018 winners for 10Best Readers' Choice airport awards

Awards presented at ARN conference in Orlando

Billions of people board airplanes each year, and that number continues to grow. Whether for business or for pleasure, if you travel, you'll likely end up spending time in an airport. With an explosion of new airport concessions and amenities, those long layovers and delays are becoming something to enjoy rather than dread.

For the third year, 10Best and Airport Revenue News (ARN) have partnered up to celebrate North America's best airports and airport concessions by asking 10Best readers to vote for their favorites in 10 categories. Voting took place for four weeks, and the winning airports and airport concessions were announced at the ARN Revenue Conference & Exhibition in Orlando on March 15, 2018.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport came away the big winner in 2018, taking home top honors in three out of 10 categories, including Best Airport for Shopping, Best Airport for Dining and Best Airport Shop for Local Merchandise (Savannah's Candy Kitchen).

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best Airport Bar: LoLo American Kitchen & Craft Bar (MSP)

LoLo American Kitchen & Craft Bar — Photo courtesy of Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport's LoLo American Kitchen impresses with its craft cocktail selection, served alongside an eclectic menu of comfort food favorites.

Best Airport Bar/Restaurant Atmosphere: Summer House Santa Monica (ORD)

Summer House Santa Monica — Photo courtesy of Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Leafy and bright Summer House Santa Monica, situated in Terminal 2 at Chicago O'Hare, features a full bar and freshly prepared dishes like sandwiches, salads, tacos and fresh pastries.

Best Airport for Dining: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta Intl. Airport (ATL)

Concession at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International — Photo courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The airport has a robust food and beverage concessions program, with some 150 locations. Now the dining selection features full-service restaurants such as P.F. Chang’s, LongHorn Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Phillips Seafood, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings and Café Intermezzo.

Local favorites are also serving up delicious food. Among them: SweetWater Drafthouse & Bar, The Varsity, Atlanta Bread Company, Chick-fil-A, Paschal’s, Atlanta Stillhouse, Ecco, One Flew South and Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint.

Best Airport for Shopping: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta Intl. Airport (ATL)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shop — Photo courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The Atlanta airport has a great selection of retail options in the concessions program – more than 120 locations offering everything from clothes to cosmetics. The opening of the international terminal in 2012 paved the way for many new store concepts, including MAC Cosmetics, Spanx, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Michael Kors and Mont Blanc.

Best Airport Grab-and-Go Dining: Phil’s B.B.Q. (SAN)

Phil's B.B.Q. — Photo courtesy of San Diego International Airport

A local San Diego favorite for the past 15 years is now in the airport. Phil's BBQ serves a menu that lives up to its street-side location, with items like mesquite-grilled ribs, BBQ chicken and pulled pork sandwiches.

Best Airport Local/Regional Dining: Hubcap Grill & Beer Yard (IAH)

Hubcap Grill & Beer Yard — Photo courtesy of George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Situated in Terminal A of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Hubcap Grill serves some of Houston's favorite burgers and hand-spun boozy milkshakes to travelers flying out of IAH. The restaurant also has local and national beers on tap and a full bar.

Best Airport Newsstand/Travel Essential: Univision (DFW)

Univision — Photo courtesy of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Travelers shopping at Univision inside Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport can watch English and Spanish Univision programming while browsing for news, electronics, travel accessories or cold beverages.

Best Airport Shop for Local Merchandise: Savannah's Candy Kitchen (ATL)

Savannah's Candy Kitchen — Photo courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Sweet southern treats from Stan "The Candy Man" Strickland await travelers at Savannah's Candy Kitchen inside Hartsfield-Jackson. Passengers can indulge in a slice of German chocolate cake, peanut brittle, pralines or divinity candy.

Best Airport Sitdown Dining: Osteria by Fabio Viviani (LAX)

Osteria by Fabio Viviani — Photo courtesy of Los Angeles International Airport

Terminal 6 travelers at Los Angeles International Airport will find a menu full of salads, pizzas, sandwiches and burgers at Osteria by Fabio Viviani.

Best Airport Service/Amenity: The Club At SJC (SJC)

The Club At SJC — Photo courtesy of Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport

All travelers flying out of San Jose International Airport are invited to The Club At SJC. It's a comfortable, naturally lit lounge area equipped with snacks and beverages, charging stations, work areas, shower facilities, Direct TV and stellar sunset views.

Congratulations to all these winning airports and airport concessions.