Get a taste of the Galapagos without having to leave the U.S.

Hike across glorious landscapes

While Santa Cruz is part of the National Park system, there are no concessions on the island. You need to bring in (and take out) your food and water and anything else you will need for your visit. Magnificent hiking trails crisscross the island. The Cavern Point Loop trailhead is located near the boat anchorage and visitor center at Scorpion Ranch. After a short ascent, you can walk for miles, high above the rugged shoreline, with unbelievable views of churning waters beating against the rocks some 400 feet below.



Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona