Fort Collins and Asheville brewer wins for second straight year
The only thing better than sipping a pint of your favorite brew is getting a behind-the-scenes look at where it's made. We asked a panel of beer experts to nominate their favorite brewery tours in the United States, then turned it over to our readers to pick a winner.
The top 10 winners in the category Best Brewery Tour are as follows:
- New Belgium Brewing Company - Fort Collins, Colo. & Asheville, N.C.
- Bell's Brewery - Comstock, Mich.
- Boulevard Brewing Company - Kansas City, Mo.
- Tröegs Independent Brewing - Hershey, Penn.
- Dogfish Head Craft Brewery - Milton, Del.
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Chico, Calif. & Mills River, N.C.
- Port City Brewing - Alexandria, Va.
- Allagash Brewing Company - Portland, Maine
- Sam Adams - Boston
- Lagunitas Brewing Company - Petaluma, Calif.
A panel of experts (listed below) partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
Congratulations to all these winning breweries!
The Experts
Ruth Berman
Dr. Ruth Berman is the CEO and BBB (Brains Beyond the Beer) of Bon Beer Voyage, an award-winning international beer tour company for Belgian and Craft Beer Enthusiasts. Bon Beer Voyage was created by Ruth and her husband, Mike Arra, as the beer lover’s casual but exclusive version of elite wine tours. They offer high-quality, small group, gourmet beer vacations (Beercations) in the US and abroad; providing their guests with one-of-kind experiences, locally guided sightseeing, great food, brewery insider visits and VIP beer tastings. Ruth is also a Certified Tour Director, Licensed Tour Guide and a Cicerone Program Certified Beer Server. She is member of the Pink Boots Society, Brewer’s Association, Florida Brewer’s Guild and the North American Guild of Beer Writers. While traveling, Ruth enjoys paintings watercolors of the breweries she visits.
Gary Monterosso
Gary Monterosso is an award-winning critic, who has written for national and regional publications. He is the host of the popular radio show, What’s On Tap heard on 99.9 FM, 1240 AM in southern New Jersey, and online at snjtoday.com. He can be seen on the two-hour History Channel show called “The Epic History of Everyday Things.” He is the author of the book, Artisan Beers. Gary is currently teaching beer appreciation classes at Wilmington University. In 2014, Gary was selected by Chilled Magazine to be a member of the “Chilled 100,” signifying him as one of the top 100 beverage personalities in the United States. He continues to be a fixture at regional beer events by hosting dinners and tasting seminars. He has qualified as a Certified Beer Server, a part of the Cicerone Certification Program, recognizing his knowledge of beer styles, culture, the brewing process and ingredients
