The top 10 winners in the category Best Brewery Tour are as follows:

New Belgium Brewing Company - Fort Collins, Colo. & Asheville, N.C. Bell's Brewery - Comstock, Mich. Boulevard Brewing Company - Kansas City, Mo. Tröegs Independent Brewing - Hershey, Penn. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery - Milton, Del. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Chico, Calif. & Mills River, N.C. Port City Brewing - Alexandria, Va. Allagash Brewing Company - Portland, Maine Sam Adams - Boston Lagunitas Brewing Company - Petaluma, Calif.

A panel of experts (listed below) partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Congratulations to all these winning breweries!