Vote for your favorite zoo in North America!

North America is home to hundreds of zoological parks, including 230 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Short of heading out into the world's wild places, nothing beats a visit to the zoo to foster an appreciation for the striking animal diversity of our planet. We asked a panel of travel experts to nominate their favorite North American AZA-accredited zoos–facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors. Vote once per day for your favorite until voting ends on Monday, April 30 at noon ET. The 10 winning zoos will be announced on Friday, May 4. Read the official Readers' Choice rules here.

North America is home to hundreds of zoological parks, including 230 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Short of heading out into the world's wild places, nothing beats a visit to the... Read More