Current Contests
Vote for your favorite zoo in North America!
North America is home to hundreds of zoological parks, including 230 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Short of heading out into the world's wild places, nothing beats a visit to the zoo to foster an appreciation for the striking animal diversity of our planet. We asked a panel of travel experts to nominate their favorite North American AZA-accredited zoos–facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors. Vote once per day for your favorite until voting ends on Monday, April 30 at noon ET. The 10 winning zoos will be announced on Friday, May 4. Read the official Readers' Choice rules here.
Best Zoo Nominees
The Experts
Debra Erickson
Debra Erickson is the President Elect for the International Zoo Educators Association. She is also the Marketing Director for San Diego Zoo Global, Executive Director of Atlantis Blue Project Foundation and Accreditation Chair for Atlantis, Paradise Island. She has been in the conservation, interpretation, marketing, communications and education fields for 30 years and has worked for the San Diego Zoo, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Atlantis, Paradise Island, SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, S.E.A. Aquarium, and Dolphin Island. Having worked in over 40 countries during her career and seeing the challenges that many developing countries face, Debra has a keen commitment to conservation. She worked as Executive Director and Conservation Director for Orangutan Foundation International and was responsible for developing and implementing the conservation plan for Tanjung Puting National Park. Debra continues her conservation work through the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation where she funds marine conservation projects and mentors conservationists in the field. Debra received her B.A. in Biology from Scripps College and her M.A. in Educational Technology from San Diego State University.
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy is co-founder and editor of Family Travel Forum, the online travel community trusted by family vacation planners since 1996. FTF’s award-winning publications (MyFamilyTravels.com, America’s Most Popular Family Vacations) provide expert and traveler reviews of global family vacations ranging from multi-generational cruises to theme parks, adventures, city breaks and more. With FamilyTravelConsulting.com, she co-hosts the TMS Family Travel conferences and summits, and advises the travel trade on how to better reach and serve the changing family. Ms. McCarthy, author of a dozen Frommer guidebooks, family travel guides and freelance articles, can be found on most social networks with the handle @familytravel4um.
Mommy Nearest
Mommy Nearest is an award-winning, tech-enabled media company for millennial parents. The company is the most trusted and widely-used geo-based app for discovering family-friendly places nationwide, and the website, mommynearest.com, has quickly become the leading site for parenting content.
Eileen Ogintz
Eileen Ogintz, a leading national expert on family travel, is the author of the Tribune Interactive syndicated column Taking the Kids, creator of the popular website TakingtheKids.com and co-chair of the TMS Family Travel Conference which draws top family travel influencers and major travel brands. She is the author of the 10-book Kids Guide series; The Kid’s Guide to Maine is being released in April.
Alan Sironen
Alan Sironen is the owner of Zoo Consultants International. Zoo Consultants International assists their clients in animal exhibit planning, zoo animal equipment development, exhibit blueprint review and animal transportation. Alan was employed for over 35 years at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. During his employment at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo he held positions as Zookeeper, Head Zoo Keeper, Assistant General Curator, Curator of Mammals, Curator of Mammalogy, and Curator of Large Mammals and Carnivores. Alan Sironen received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Capital University in 1975 and a M.B.A. in International Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College in 1986. Alan currently is a Professional Member of the Zoological Association of America and a Professional Associate Member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. He also serve on the Board of Global Conservation Connection.
