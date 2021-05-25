Vote for Fort Worth Zoo

Established in 1909, the Fort Worth Zoo is the oldest continuously operated zoo in Texas and home to more than 540 animal species from around the world. More than 100 of those species are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, and 68 are endangered or threatened. An international leader in Asian elephant conservation, the zoo recently opened the all new Elephant Springs – home to a multi-generational herd of seven Asian elephants and greater one-horned rhino, this new space includes multiple lush green spaces and numerous watering holes, including a 400,000-gallon river for the herd to submerge and swim.

