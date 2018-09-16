Get Cozy at Chicago's Best Restaurants for Fall Dining and Drinking

It's time to reject charcoal lemonade and poké bowls and order anything soaked in smoky whiskey or sticky maple. Bring back the carbs in the most delicious way at Logan Square's Daisies, where Chef Joe Frillman manages to effortlessly combine dishes from his Polish/Russian/German heritage with his training in Italian food. You can't believe what this guy does with veg and he has a 2018 Jean Banchet Award for Best Neighborhood Restaurant in Chicago to prove it.

Since you're replacing revealing clothes for sweaters and jeans, live it up and have that burger already. Find some of the city's favorites at Owen and Engine, a sanctuary of wood, leather and superb autumn victuals, or Maillard Tavern's titular burger with crispy onions, bacon and onion jam, cheddar, pickles, and Dijon mayo.

If it's dumplings, duck and a familial feeling you crave, Bohemian House and The Duck Inn are not to be missed. Speaking of family, take the lot of them to River Roast for entire roasts carved tableside like Prime Rib; Crystal Farms Applewood smoked whole chicken and whole fish.

If a German Disneyesque experience lifts your spirits, Hofbrauhaus Chicago's Oktoberfest is your ticket to ride. Have a top notch steak in a refurbished barn in Evanston. And Shaw's Crab House considers it the best shucking time of the year as the seafood temple welcomes hungry oyster fans to it's 30th "Pearl" Annual Oyster Fest this October.