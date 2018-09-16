graphic

Explore Chicago

graphic

Expert Tips

  • Jacky Runice
    Jacky Runice: Chicago Local Expert

    Visit a 'real' neighborhood before it gets the gentrification overhaul of tidy uniformity. Try Bridgeport for old world bakery or Uptown for banh mi.

    More About Jacky
graphic

Related 10Best Lists

graphic

Related 10Best Articles

 
SHOW MORE INFORMATION
Save This Page +

Get Cozy at Chicago's Best Restaurants for Fall Dining and Drinking

Jacky Runice

It's time to reject charcoal lemonade and poké bowls and order anything soaked in smoky whiskey or sticky maple. Bring back the carbs in the most delicious way at Logan Square's Daisies, where Chef Joe Frillman manages to effortlessly combine dishes from his Polish/Russian/German heritage with his training in Italian food. You can't believe what this guy does with veg and he has a 2018 Jean Banchet Award for Best Neighborhood Restaurant in Chicago to prove it.

Wine & Food Experience arrives in Chicago Nov. 17: Get info, buy tickets »

Since you're replacing revealing clothes for sweaters and jeans, live it up and have that burger already. Find some of the city's favorites at Owen and Engine, a sanctuary of wood, leather and superb autumn victuals, or Maillard Tavern's titular burger with crispy onions, bacon and onion jam, cheddar, pickles, and Dijon mayo.

If it's dumplings, duck and a familial feeling you crave, Bohemian House  and The Duck Inn are not to be missed. Speaking of family, take the lot of them to River Roast for entire roasts carved tableside like Prime Rib; Crystal Farms Applewood smoked whole chicken and whole fish.

If a German Disneyesque experience lifts your spirits, Hofbrauhaus Chicago's Oktoberfest is your ticket to ride. Have a top notch steak in a refurbished barn in Evanston. And Shaw's Crab House considers it the best shucking time of the year as the seafood temple welcomes hungry oyster fans to it's 30th "Pearl" Annual Oyster Fest this October. 

10

Maillard Tavern

River West
Maillard Tavern
Photo courtesy of Huge Galdones

Thank the culinary gods that it's not all about cauliflower steaks and caviar service. Courtesy of Tony Priolo and Ciro Longobardo (Piccolo Sogno, Nonnina) Maillard Tavern satisfies the very necessary craving for comfort food. Among the...  Read More

9

The Barn Steakhouse

Evanston
The Barn Steakhouse
Photo courtesy of Alan Shortall.

If going back to school in fall is behind you - you can still go "old school" in terms of a night out. Take the train or an autumn drive to Evanston's leafy streets and soak up the season at the rustic Barn Steakhouse housed in a former stable,...  Read More

8

The Broken Barrel Bar

Lincoln Park
The Broken Barrel Bar
Photo courtesy of Broken Barrel Bar

For some people, autumn doesn't mean fireplaces, soft jazz and mohair sweaters but rather football, beer and camaraderie. Check out the brand new Broken Barrel Bar featuring a massive 2000 square-foot outdoor beer garden housing a full bar,...  Read More

7

Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Rosemont
Hofbrauhaus Chicago
Photo courtesy of Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Yes, Hofbrauhaus is faux Munich, but people flock here because it may be the nearest they'll ever get to Germany. The massive beer hall - which can easily hold 1,000 people - is designed like its sister beer hall in Munich where people drink...  Read More

6

Shaw's Crab House Chicago

River North
Shaw's Crab House Chicago
Photo courtesy of ©Lettuce Entertain You Inc

Supposedly, legendary lover Casanova ate 50 raw oysters every morning as an aphrodisiac. Shaw's Crab House has been the authority on the briny bivalves with the sexy rep for years with its annual Oyster Festival - the best shucking time of the...  Read More

5

The Duck Inn

The Duck Inn
Photo courtesy of The Duck Inn

A Bridgeport supper club, Kevin Hickey's The Duck Inn racked up awards from Michelin Bib Gourmand to Esquire Best New Restaurants and if you haven't been, it's a perfect choice for fall. Especially because the signature dish is a simple yet very...  Read More

4

River Roast

Downtown
River Roast
Photo courtesy of River Roast

There are bites and boards, greens and oysters but what really makes River Roast a fabulous fall foray are the roasts (carved tableside) like slow roasted Prime Rib; Crystal Farms Applewood smoked whole chicken; a boatload of market fresh...  Read More

3

Owen and Engine

Logan Square
Owen and Engine
Photo courtesy of Owen and Engine

Owen and Engine's fireplace, leather and wood, dim lighting, casual ambience plus hearty British fare begs for a corduroy blazer with elbow patches. perhaps a Corgi and certainly a gin and tonic. Locals and visitors rave about the Slagel Farms...  Read More

2

Bohemian House

River North
Bohemian House
Photo courtesy of Bohemian House

Just the name, Bohemian House, connotes Old World comfort and warmth and that's what you get at the River North spot. Exposed brick walls and wood timber, warm earth tones and soft lighting set the scene for a carefree, well, Bohemian...  Read More

1

Daisies

Logan Square
Daisies
Photo courtesy of Carrie Frillman

The 2018 Jean Banchet Award for Best Neighborhood Restaurant in Chicago, Daisies is a vegetable-driven and pasta focused restaurant featuring fresh ingredients from Tim Frillman's Frillman Farms. Tim is the brother of Daisies executive...  Read More

Map
Jacky Runice

Meet Jacky Runice

Born in Bucktown when bulletproof was a home safety choice and not a coffee order, Jacky Runice has been knocking around Chicago as a professional print, online and broadcast journalist and...  More About Jacky

×