10 winter-inspired cocktails to try this season

Photo courtesy of iStock / fortyforks Cheers, salute, l'chaim! Whether you fancy peppermint syrup with your Baileys Chocolat Luxe, spiced apple cider or cinnamon added to your Patron Silver tequila, this list has something for you. If your holiday travels include a stop to one of these cities, you’ll want to add these bars and lounges to your must-visit list. Raise your glass, sip your winter-inspired cocktail and cheers to the holiday season and new year.

Photo courtesy of Patron Tropic in Wonderland Where: Salon de Ning in New York City, New York Enter a winter wonderland at The Peninsula’s rooftop bar Salon de Ning while staying warm with this festive treat. Tropic in Wonderland looks the part with a frosted appearance from crème de peche and Greek yogurt, and t brings a touch of Christmas cheer with a little tropical taste to the holiday season. Patron Silver tequila is the star of this cocktail and is joined by pineapple juice, cinnamon-infused simple syrup and chocolate bitter.s It’s garnished with dehydrated pineapple and strawberries.

Photo courtesy of Leah Langley Hott Cocoa Where: The Delaney Hotel + Delaney’s Tavern in Orlando, Florida Add some zing to your holidays with a spicy chocolate libation made from Mexican chocolate bitters, smoked chili Hella bitters, mezcal and housemade chocolate milk. It comes topped with whipped cream, a traditional candy cane, and red and green jalapeno zest. The taste is inspired by Mexican mole sauce.

Photo courtesy of J Public Relations Gnome for the Holidays Where: Frostbite at Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California Whether you’re cozied up around the fire pits at The Del’s annual Skating by the Sea rink or hitting the ice, the perfect pairing for winter traditions with friends and family is Gnome for the Holidays. This icy, spiked take on everyone’s favorite holiday cocoa is full of cheer beginning with Elyx vodka, a festive splash of Kahlua peppermint mocha, Baileys Chocolat Luxe and a jolly helping of dark chocolate Godiva. Topped with crushed peppermint and served in a copper gnome, it’s the ultimate seasonal sipper.

Photo courtesy of J Public Relations Sweater Weather Where: Magdalena in Baltimore, Maryland It's sweater weather time! Magdalena, the informal fine dining bistro located in The Ivy Hotel, Baltimore's premier luxury hotel and Maryland’s first and only Relais & Châteaux property, will be serving up their own spin on stylish sips this year. That includes Sweater Weather made with Barr Hill gin, spiced apple cider, orange, lime and dark rum.

Photo courtesy of J Public Relations Truffletini Where: Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, California What's better than enjoying a festive holiday beverage while taking in sweeping ocean views and the sound of crashing waves? The Truffletini is available at Splashes, Surf & Sand Resort's signature restaurant. This decadent dessert cocktail features Grey Goose vodka, Vermouth Routin Rouge, amaro, truffle juice and leek ash. Raise your glass and toast the beautiful view while sipping your delicious beverage.

Photo courtesy of J Public Relations Campfire Porter Where: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida This winter season, guests can celebrate the holidays at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami RUMBAR’s festive pop-up bar, the Reindeer Room. Among the handful of winter-themed cocktails, the Campfire Porter is the perfect dessert to sip on, featuring ingredients like bourbon and Godiva chocolate liqueur with a mallow fluff, chocolate and graham cracker rim for the perfect garnish. A little campfire cocktail will keep you warm on winter nights, even if it is a Miami winter night.

Photo courtesy of Walt Disney World Seasonal Old Fashioned Where: Enchanted Rose at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida Walt Disney World is one of the top winter destinations for family vacations. And adults visiting Mickey's house can partake in a seasonal beverage while visiting the well-known holiday décor at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. "Our seasonal Old Fashioned is crafted with muddled cranberries, bitters and Florida oranges finished with housemade cranberry simple syrup and single barrel bourbon, garnished with orange peel and rosemary sprig. The cranberries add a festive twist to a classic cocktail making this a great drink to celebrate the holiday season," says Stig Jacobsen, proprietor of Enchanted Rose at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Photo courtesy of J Public Relations The Atlantan Where: Barrel Room at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia Offered in the cozy Barrel Room, the Atlantan is the perfect winter cocktail to enjoy fireside. The cocktail perfectly blends Woodford Reserve Bourbon Personal Selection, orange bitters, Georgia spiced smoked pecan syrup, Luxardo cherries and orange zest to create a winter-warming cocktail.

Photo courtesy of J Public Relations Snowdance Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City in Park City, Utah The snow is falling and the lights are sparkling around Park City as Sundance brings the stars and eyes of the world on this small Rocky Mountain town. Visitors can soak in the ambiance with the aptly named Snowdance cocktail, a seasonal menu item that literally dances on the tongue. It features rum, ginger liqueur and chai nog shaken to perfection and served creamy and chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of chai spice and a long sliver of candied ginger or a cinnamon stick.

Photo courtesy of J Public Relations White Christmas Martini Where: Harrah's Resort Southern California in Funner, California Southern California may not see a white Christmas this year, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a White Christmas while in the area. This seasonal take on the classic martini is made with white chocolate liqueur, Malibu rum, peppermint simple syrup, cream and a peppermint candy rim.

