These 10 wineries have amazing art collections

These vineyards provide plenty to see while you sip

With their rows upon rows of orderly green vines, sleek steel tanks and the occasional friendly dog, vineyards are already visually stunning places. But some wineries offer more than just great scenery – they also house incredible art collections.

From modernist sculpture in the Italian countryside to incredible installations in the highest peaks of Argentina, here are some of the world's best wineries for art lovers.

Ca' del Bosco | Franciacorta, Italy

A rhinoceros by artist Stefano Bombardieri hangs over the fermentation tanks at Ca' del Bosco in Franciacorta, Italy — Photo courtesy of Ca' del Bosco

In this charming wine region just outside of Milan, vintners produce complex, exciting sparkling wine, known as Franciacorta, using the traditional champagne method. Ca' del Bosco is one of the area's most revered wineries, not only for its bubbly, but also for the countless works of modern art that dot its acres.

Turn a corner at Ca' del Bosco and you may find a life-size sculpture of a rhinoceros suspended over the fermentation tanks or a pack of watchful blue wolves looking out over the landscape.

Grande Provence | Franschhoek, South Africa

The wine scene in South Africa has flourished as people around the world begin to realize that the region produces a wide range of tasty, affordable New World-style wines.

Grande Provence, located near the Cape in the former Dutch colonial city of Franschhoek, brings the area's past into conversation with the present through showcasing the work of some of South Africa's most impressive up-and-coming artists. The Grande Provence Gallery features paintings, sculpture, ceramics and more for you to contemplate as you sip.

Château La Coste | Provence, France

Louise Bourgeois's "Crouching Spider" looks out over the Château La Coste vineyards — Photo courtesy of Château La Coste

While a couple of big-name regions in France often get all the wine-related glory, there are hundreds – if not thousands – of incredible vineyards across the country, including in the dreamy, lavender-filled region of Provence.

At Chateau La Coste, you can follow their Art & Architecture Walk, which winds through the property showcasing exhibitions by artists that were all designed specifically to be in harmony with the scenery around them. There's also a daily guided tour in English.

Bodega Colomé | Salta, Argentina

This vineyard, said to be one of the highest in the world, already looks out over the dramatic, rugged landscape of the Calchaqui Valley. Owned by famed Napa Valley winemaker and art collector Donald Hess, Colomé now houses a portion of his staggeringly large collection.

The museum, which contains everything from abstract expressionism to photorealism, is free to visit and even includes a wine tasting.

The Donum Estate | Sonoma Valley, California

A Richard Hudson sculpture seen from between the rows of vines at the Donum Estate — Photo courtesy of Gregory Gorman

The sculpture collection at the Donum Estate in Sonoma is world-renowned, featuring pieces by some of the world's most exciting contemporary artists, including Yayoi Kusama and Louise Bourgeois.

Set against the lush, rolling hills of the estate, the sculptures are intended to live in harmony with the spectacular landscape. The only catch? To see the sculptures, you must book a tasting of the vineyard's famed single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir. Not such a bad requirement!

Georg Müller Stiftung | Rheingau, Germany

As a wine region, Germany is vastly underappreciated. Even so, its clean, crisp Rieslings and nuanced pinot noirs can stand up to the best of the best.

At the Georg Müller Stiftung winery in the Rheingau region, they've converted their 250-year-old wine cellar into an art gallery. Housing installations of neon, granite, paper and more, the art is made all the more surreal through its juxtaposition with the ancient stone walls surrounding it.

Markham Vineyards | Napa Valley, California

There's no shortage of beautiful views in Napa, but with more than 300 acres between its multiple vineyards, Markham's still stand out from the crowd.

In addition to bold cabernets and lush chardonnays, the vineyard has a gallery that brings in ever-changing resident artists to display their work. Markham's shows have included a Rolling Stone photographer, a northern California cityscape painter and a celebration of Southern blues musicians.

Trisaetum | Willamette Valley, Oregon

A visitor to Trisaetum Winery views winemaker James Frey's paintings — Photo courtesy of Trisaetum Winery

James Frey is a multi-talented threat. Both a winemaker who produces some of Oregon's most exciting rieslings and pinot noirs and a prolific artist, Frey's two passions often inform each other. His expressive landscape paintings are inspired by the Willamette Valley, where he and his wife founded Tristaetum in 2003.

Frey displays his work in an airy gallery adjacent to the tasting room, so you can appreciate all of his talents at once.

Brick Bay | Matakana, New Zealand

If you want your wine with a dash of whimsy, then Brick Bay's boutique vineyard on the New Zealand coast is perfect for you. Round a bend in its lush, verdant sculpture trail, and you might find a minimalist neon brontosaurus or a stoic gnome.

Brick Bay is dedicated to nurturing local talent, so all of its dozens of artists are from New Zealand. It also runs a trust to aid sculptors with the costs of construction and installation.

Pt Leo Estate | Mornington Peninsula, Australia

Art-lovers who make the trek to the Pt Leo Estate at the southern tip of Australia will be greatly rewarded. The sculpture garden at this sprawling winery on the country's Mornington Peninsula highlights the vastness of its surroundings, with the open sea on one side and acres of vines on the other.

Visitors are invited to stroll the grounds at their leisure, and there's even an app to guide you through the park, giving you deeper insight into the pieces you view.