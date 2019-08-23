This is the best of American wine country

Your ultimate guide to America's wine regions

The U.S. is home to well over 8,000 wineries spread across nearly 250 American Viticultural Areas (AVA). And many of these facilities aren't just making wine; they're offering behind-the-scenes tours, hosting tastings and even partnering with chefs to run some of the nation's top restaurants.

10Best wanted to know which wine regions, tours, tasting rooms, festivals, winery restaurants and wine country hotels are the best in the U.S., so we asked our readers to vote for their favorites.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best Tasting Room: Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga, Calif.

Sip wine inside a European-inspired castle — Photo courtesy of Castello di Amorosa

Wine tasting at Castello di Amorosa transports you to a European-style castle, where visitors sample wines at the main tasting bar, underground Knight’s Hall, Grand Barrel Room or the Royal Apartment tasting salon.

Best Wine Club: NakedWines.com

Winning wine club specializes in indie winemakers — Photo courtesy of NakedWines.com

NakedWines.com invests in independent winemakers, so customers get insider prices to exclusive wines. Customers, known as Angels, deposit a monthly membership fee into an Angel account, which can be used to order wine from indie winemakers at any time.

Best Wine Country Hotel: Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, Mich.

Guests of winning hotel enjoy easy access to Michigan's Petoskey Wine Region — Photo courtesy of Hotel Walloon

This boutique hotel in Northern Michigan features just 32 guest rooms in a lakeside setting that’ll make you feel like you’re stepping back into the early 20th century. Nearby Walloon Lake Winery is one of many options in the Petoskey Wine Region.

Best Wine Festival: Philbrook Wine Experience in Tulsa

Tulsa wine event benefits the Philbrook — Photo courtesy of Philbrook Wine Experience

This biennial fundraising weekend benefits the Philbrook. Festival attendees can meet with international vintners, sample bites from regional restaurants and bid on hard-to-find bottles in a wine auction.

Best Wine Region: Finger Lakes, N.Y.

Winning American wine region produces top-notch riesling — Photo courtesy of iStock / Verducci2

New York’s picturesque Finger Lakes region is home to three distinct American Viticultural Areas: Finger Lakes, Seneca Lake and Cayuga Lake. Visitors to the area will find more than 130 wineries, many specializing in riesling.

Best Winery Restaurant: Restaurant at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles, Calif.

The menu at this winery restaurant highlights local ingredients — Photo courtesy of Niner Wine Estates

The open-kitchen lunch served at Niner Wine Estates takes inspiration from all things local. The culinary team sources ingredients from area farmers, butchers and artisans, ensuring the highest quality dishes make it to the table. The restaurant mills their own olive oil and raises their own chickens for farm-fresh eggs. Each dish on the menu has its own suggested wine pairing.

Best Winery Tour: Cline Cellars in Sonoma, Calif.

Winery tours at Cline Cellars show off Sonoma scenery — Photo courtesy of Megan Cline / Cline Cellars

Visitors to Cline Cellars can choose between a private tour and tasting through the historic estate or the Syrah Hill Experience, which includes a trip to the top of Syrah Hill for views over the surrounding scenery.

Congratulations to all our wine country winners! Remember to vote in more Readers' Choice contests daily on 10Best.