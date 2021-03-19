These flower-based liqueurs are a tasty way to celebrate spring

Cheers to a new season!

Drink with edible flowers — Photo courtesy of iStock / alpaksoy

Flowers are synonymous with springtime, but they're completely underutilized in the kitchen – and behind the bar.

Unbeknownst to many, flowers, botanicals and even weeds have a long history in the world of spirits, and some of the more popular floral liqueurs have begun finding their way out of obscurity and into some of the country's leading cocktail bars.

From dandelion wine to gardenia vodka, here are lush, springtime cordials and spirits worth seeking out.

Dandelion wine

Dandelion wine — Photo courtesy of iStock / 13-Smile

Originally a working man’s wine in medieval Europe, dandelion wine became popular among settlers moving west across the plains of North America who encountered the pervasive yellow weed as they went. Recipes for making a batch at home usually include some combination of the plant’s petals, sugar and citrus, and many are readily available online.

In addition to packing a moderately high alcohol content, dandelion is the rare wine that reportedly improves liver function, thanks to its naturally-occurring vitamins A, B, C and D, along with loads of potassium.

Try it: Enlightenment Wines Farm and Meadery "Memento Mori" Dandelion Wine »

Rosolio

Once called the aperitivo di corte, or "drink of kings," this Italian liqueur enjoyed a popular run in the 1800s before being banned in the court of King Vittorio Amedeo III, who favored vermouth. The once dominant spirit never fully recovered.

But rosolio, which is made from rose, lavender and citrus fruit like bergamot, has bubbled back up in recent years thanks to craft cocktail bars the world over.

Try it: Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto »

Crème Yvette

Oftentimes confused for another botanical liqueur on this list, Crème Yvette is a violet flower cordial infused with strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, black currants and honey. Originally dreamed up in Connecticut in 1890, the recipe today is produced just outside of the Bordeaux region of France.

Sophisticated cocktails made with Yvette that once dominated metropolitan menus include the Submarine Kiss and the Stratosphere.

Try it: Crème Yvette »

Honeysuckle vodka

A personal favorite, Cathead’s Mississippi-made vodka is a staple on bar shelves across the South. This vodka infused with delicate honeysuckle and Louisiana cane sugar goes down sweet, and packs a romantic, heady aroma along the way. Mix it in a springtime cocktail or sip it neat. It’s hard to go wrong with this one.

Try it: Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka »

Strega

Another boozy botanical that traces its roots back to Italy, Strega has 70 different ingredients including mint and fennel. But this golden liqueur’s most famous ingredient is no doubt the saffron from which is gains its hue.

Strega is semi-sweet and a bit more viscous than some of the spirits you’re more likely used to. Enjoy it neat as an aperitif, or in a culture-bending Armenita cocktail, mixed with tequila and apricot.

Try it: Liquore Strega Liqueur »

Xtabentún

Once used to treat flatulence and other potentially embarrassing digestive issues, this Mexican herbal liqueur is made by fermenting honey produced by bees with the nectar of the xtabentún flower, and then combining it with rum and anise seed.

The combination creates a sweet alcohol with heavy notes of licorice. Ancient Mayas once consumed the beverage rectally via boozy enemas, where the Xtabentún was absorbed more quickly into the body to produce hallucinogenic visions. Today, you can just drink it the old-fashioned way.

Try it: Casa D'aristi Xtabentun Liqueur »

Génépi

Made from the flowers of the alpine génépi plant, known to most people as wormwood, this botanical beverage is similar to the better-known drink of absinthe. First cultivated as a medicinal drink, génépi is known to reduce sweating, aid in digestion and provide antiseptic cleansing to exterior wounds. It will also get you drunk.

Wormwood plants are heavily regulated in France today, but a number of distillers still produce bottles of the beverage.

Try it: Guillaumette Genepi Liqueur »

Crème de violette

Aviation cocktail — Photo courtesy of iStock / AlexPro9500

Potentially the most famous floral alcohol of all, crème de violette is the bold, purple-hued liqueur made from infusing violet flowers in brandy. You’ve likely tried it in an intimidating classic cocktail bar in the form of an Aviation, where it is mixed with gin.

Floral, sweet and easy to mix with gin, champagne and even scotch, this floral addition to any home bar will really help class up the joint.

Try it: Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette »