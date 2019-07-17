Vote now: The best of American wine country

Help us crown our 2019 Readers' Choice winners

The U.S. is home to well over 8,000 wineries spread across nearly 250 American Viticultural Areas (AVA). And many of these facilities aren't just making wine; they're offering behind-the-scenes tours, hosting tastings and even partnering with chefs to run some of the nation's top restaurants.

10Best wants to know which wine regions, tours, tasting rooms, festivals, winery restaurants and wine country hotels are the best in the U.S., and we need your help to do it. Vote for your favorites in each category once per day until voting ends on Monday, August 12 at noon ET.

Best Tasting Room

Which winery offers the best sipping experience? — Photo courtesy of iStock / Extreme Media

The quality of a tasting room can make or break a wine tasting. A comfortable, elegant tasting room with a knowledgeable staff can elevate the entire experience.

Best Wine Club

These wine clubs bring the best bottles to your door — Photo courtesy of iStock / Sahil Miyani

When you're a wine club member, the wine comes to you. Wine subscriptions are an easy and convenient way to sample new wines, including varietals and vineyards you might not find at your local store.

Best Wine Country Hotel

Where would you stay for a wine country getaway? — Photo courtesy of iStock / phototropic

What's better than a quick day trip into wine country for a tasting or two? A full-fledged wine country getaway! These 20 hotels, nominated by a panel of wine industry experts, provide a perfect place to relax over a glass of wine after a day of touring and tasting in wine regions around the country.

Best Wine Festival

Party like Dionysus at these wine festivals — Photo courtesy of iStock / DisobeyArt

There's a reason Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, is often depicted as quite the partier. Wine makes a good festival even better.

Best Wine Region

America has hundreds of wine regions, but these are the best — Photo courtesy of iStock / ARSimonds

While California undoubtedly produces excellent wine, it's got stiff competition these days. The United States is, as of 2019, home to 244 American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs – grape-growing regions designated by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Best Winery Restaurant

Nothing pairs better with a good glass of wine than a plate of good food — Photo courtesy of iStock / Rawpixel

Nothing pairs better with a great glass of wine than a tasty plate of food. Many of America's best wineries also operate some of the best restaurants, where chefs and sommeliers work together to create the perfect marriage of food and wine.

Best Winery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at these wineries — Photo courtesy of iStock / nd3000

Whether you're a newbie or connoisseur, there's nothing like getting a behind-the-scenes look at the wine-making process (while tasting along the way) to hone your appreciation and your palate.

The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, August 23.