10 of the most beautiful places we visited (virtually) in 2020

Photo courtesy of iStock / orpheus26 2020 has been a time of staying home. Instead of circling the globe on a plane, we've gotten in plenty of armchair travel (and have had lots of time to make a wish list for when it's safe to travel again). Here are the 10 most beautiful places we've virtually visited this year.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Mykonos, Greece Alongside Santorini, the island of Mykonos ranks as one of the most popular of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea. During the spring and summer seasons, it's known for its jet-setters, glitterati and vibrant nightlife. In late autumn, however, it takes on a particular charm, as seen on this virtual tour. Read more: Virtual tour of Mykonos, one of Greece's most mystical islands »

Photo courtesy of iStock / texpan Curaçao Journey to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, one of the ABC Islands, on this vivid virtual tour. Read more: Travel (virtually) to the island of Curaçao through these photos »

Photo courtesy of iStock / JackF Barcelona, Spain The capital of Spain's Catalonia region, Barcelona is one of the most alluring cities in Europe. Experience the city's hidden gems and top attractions on this virtual tour. Read more: Explore beautiful Barcelona on this photo tour »

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) Big Island, Hawaii The island of Hawaii, also known as Big Island, is the largest in the Hawaiian chain. An incredible diversity of experiences and sights can be enjoyed on this photo tour of the verdant and vast destination. Read more: Let these stunning photos transport you to the Big Island of Hawaii »

Photo courtesy of iStock / VanWyckExpress Aruba One-of-a-kind Aruba is the most-visited island in the southern Caribbean. Find out why on this gorgeous virtual tour. Read more: Experience the island of Aruba through these beautiful photos »

Photo courtesy of iStock / Balate Dorin Marrakesh, Morocco With the snow-capped High Atlas Mountains as its backdrop, the city of Marrakesh in Morocco is a feast for the senses. Get a feel for the city on this virtual tour. Read more: From souks to alleys: Virtual tour of stunning Marrakesh »