10 of the most beautiful places we visited (virtually) in 2020
// By 10Best Editors
Photo courtesy of iStock / orpheus26
2020 has been a time of staying home. Instead of circling the globe on a plane, we've gotten in plenty of armchair travel (and have had lots of time to make a wish list for when it's safe to travel again). Here are the 10 most beautiful places we've virtually visited this year.
Mykonos, Greece
Alongside Santorini, the island of Mykonos ranks as one of the most popular of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea. During the spring and summer seasons, it's known for its jet-setters, glitterati and vibrant nightlife. In late autumn, however, it takes on a particular charm, as seen on this virtual tour.
Photo courtesy of Travel Manitoba
Churchill, Manitoba
On this beautiful photo tour, explore the tiny North Canadian community of Churchill, Manitoba – better known as the Polar Bear Capital of the World.
Photo courtesy of iStock / texpan
Curaçao
Journey to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, one of the ABC Islands, on this vivid virtual tour.
Photo courtesy of iStock / JackF
Barcelona, Spain
Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA)
Big Island, Hawaii
The island of Hawaii, also known as Big Island, is the largest in the Hawaiian chain. An incredible diversity of experiences and sights can be enjoyed on this photo tour of the verdant and vast destination.
Photo courtesy of Visit Bruges | © Jan D'Hondt
Bruges, Belgium
Complete with cobbled streets, picturesque canals and stunning architecture, Bruges is one of Europe’s best preserved medieval cities. Enjoy a virtual tour of this enchanting city.
Photo courtesy of Asaf Kliger/imagebank.sweden.se / www.nutti.se
Swedish Lapland
Swedish Lapland is a magical destination throughout all of its eight seasons. See what makes it so enticing and unique on this photo tour.
Photo courtesy of iStock / VanWyckExpress
Aruba
One-of-a-kind Aruba is the most-visited island in the southern Caribbean. Find out why on this gorgeous virtual tour.
Photo courtesy of iStock / Balate Dorin
Marrakesh, Morocco
With the snow-capped High Atlas Mountains as its backdrop, the city of Marrakesh in Morocco is a feast for the senses. Get a feel for the city on this virtual tour.
Photo courtesy of Kerala Tourism
Kerala, India
Kerala, a South Indian state along the Arabian Sea, has become one of Asia’s most popular destinations. It's easy to see why on this photo tour.
