Step into a Taylor Swift music video at these 10 filming locations

Every Swiftie should see these

Taylor Swift was recently named the Artist of the Decade by the American Music Awards, in addition to being named Billboard’s Woman of the Decade. Since Taylor’s career began when she was in her early teens, she has achieved both commercial and critical success.

Taylor’s talent for showcasing her music by creatively collaborating with top music video directors has been a constant throughout her music career, and she has directed and co-directed several of her own.

Here are 10 unforgettable locales from some of Taylor’s most fascinating music videos. You just may want to visit them in person to see if they're just as stunning in real life. (Spoiler alert: They are!)

"Blank Space" | Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York

"Blank Space" showcases a lot of Oheka Castle's beauty — Photo courtesy of Oheka

In "Blank Space," Taylor Swift addressed her critics with a fabulously exaggerated, outrageous interpretation of how her detractors have mischaracterized her, and the video is an extravagant continuation of the fun parody version of Swift.

Set in castles and estates, the Taylor of this music video has a seemingly wealthy beau to obsess over, and her cat Olivia makes an early appearance. Several scenes from the video were shot at Oheka Castle, a gorgeous location that serves as a hotel in Huntington, New York. You can stay at the Long Island castle and visit the other locales from the video.

"Style" | Caves of Hercules in Tangier, Morocco

The Caves of Hercules near Tangier, Morocco are unlike any other part of the world — Photo courtesy of iStock / ZAKARIA EL YAMNI

As the artistic, unusual "Style" music video begins, we see glimpses of the beauty of Tangier, Morocco in all its glory. The song from Taylor’s "1989" album is flirty and fun, and it also hints at moodiness which the music video takes to the next level.

The video plays with the beauty of the human form and the natural formations at the Caves of Hercules in Tangier, Morocco. The cave has two openings; one opens on land and one opens at sea. The sea opening is known for being in the shape of Africa.

"Begin Again" | Pont des Arts in Paris, France

Taylor Swift experienced the splendor of the Pont des Arts in Paris in "Begin Again" — Photo courtesy of The Paris Convention and Visitor's Bureau

Taylor sings of beginning again unexpectedly after heartbreak in this song. Since some of the lyrics specifically mention fate changing in a cafe, what better place than Paris to showcase the beauty of cafes?

Taylor shot the music video for "Begin Again" at a variety of places in the City of Light. One of the most striking views is when she sings along the Pont des Arts. If you watch the music video, you may want to book a trip to Paris immediately.

"Love Story" | Castle Gwynn Near Nashville, Tennessee

Castle Gwynn served as Taylor's palace in "Love Story" — Photo courtesy of Tennessee Renaissance Festival

Taylor Swift’s sweet fairy tale song "Love Story" has a sweeping, romantic music video to match its idyllic lyrics. There’s no tale of woe for Taylor’s version of Juliet who gets her Romeo.

The music video was shot largely on location at Castle Gwynn, a majestic, privately owned castle located on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee. The castle was the vision of Mike Freeman who had it built in the early 1980s.

Since the Freeman family still lives in it, you can’t just stop by for a tour any time. However, tours are available to see Castle Gwynn as part of the annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival, and sometimes private events like weddings are held at the castle.

"Delicate" | Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California

The Millennium Biltmore Hotel was a beautiful backdrop for a fun video — Photo courtesy of Millennium Biltmore Hotel

If you want to immerse yourself in the wonder of the "Delicate" video, stay at the Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles, which served as the backdrop from some of the fun and funny scenes of the video. The hotel has a classic glamour with its gorgeous lobby and elegant ballrooms. Maybe try your hand at reenacting some of the dances from the video while you’re there.

In addition to the Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles, other locations in L.A. are also featured, such as the Los Angeles Theatre’s bathroom. According to People, the Golden Gopher was the "dive bar on the east side" that’s shown in the video. Also, there’s a Joe’s Deli that may have been chosen because of Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"I Knew You Were Trouble" | Middleton Ranch in Acton, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middleton Ranch | Acton, CA (@middleton_ranch) on Dec 9, 2015 at 9:14pm PST

"I Knew You Were Trouble" is a haunting, powerful song that Swift released as she was guiding her career down a new path with her album "Red." It speaks of a heartbreak she knew was coming, and the music video includes a beautifully written opening monologue that is not included on the album or single versions of the song.

Parts of the video were shot on Middleton Ranch in Acton, California. In addition to being the backdrop for some music videos and films, Middleton Ranch is used in commercial shoots. It’s also known for hosting weddings and private events.

"Mine" | Christ Church in Kennebunk, Maine

Taylor plays a bride at Christ Church in "Mine" — Photo courtesy of Christ Church

Taylor was barely out of her teens when she shot the music video for "Mine." However, in the video, she has an adult relationship that involves marriage and kids as it progresses.

The video includes a sweet wedding scene that was shot at Christ Church in Kennebunk, Maine. Other local spots were also included in the video, and Swift returned to Kennebunk to share the completed video with the town’s residents.

"Wildest Dreams" | San Camp on Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pans

Taylor Swift donated proceeds from the video to the African Parks Foundation of America (APFA) — Photo courtesy of iStock / JVT

The video for "Wildest Dreams" told an epic, classic Hollywood love story between two fictional characters. Inspired by the sweeping romances of stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and movies such as "Out of Africa," Taylor plays a movie star who's in love with her co-star (played by Scott Eastwood).

Part of the video was shot at San Camp on Botswana’s Makgadikgadi Pans in Africa. This is a destination that many go to each year to experience an authentic wildlife safari. San Camp is considered a luxury safari camp.

"22" | Point Dume State Beach in Malibu, California

Taylor parties on the beach with friends in "22" — Photo courtesy of iStock / tommystokes

In the music video for "22," Taylor embraces her youth wholeheartedly. While she sang of the trials and tribulations of being a teen in one of her earliest tracks called "Fifteen," this time she focuses on the fun of being a young woman in her early twenties.

Perfectly matching the song’s sentiments, the video shows her in heart-shaped sunglasses and cat ears as she playfully enjoys time with her girlfriends. Part of the video was shot at Point Dume State Beach in Malibu, California.

The picture-perfect shores of Malibu are a great backdrop for hanging out with friends, so bring some along to reenact the carefree giddiness of the video.

"Mean" | The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles (@orpheumtheatrela) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The "Mean" song and music video were a triumph for Taylor Swift, winning Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. The video for it was filmed at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The gorgeous theater is almost a century old, and it was originally operated by the Orpheum vaudeville circuit when it first opened in 1923. Today, you can spend time in this elaborate theater while seeing live musical acts and comedians. Take a look at the theater’s events calendar to see what might interest you on your next trip to Los Angeles.