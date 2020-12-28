10 ways to satisfy your wanderlust at home

Photo courtesy of OJO Images / Chris Ryan We've gotten pretty good at social distancing and staying at home, but travel is still calling. To satisfy our wanderlust and stay safe, here are 10 ways we've learned to get our travel fix from our couches. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Jasper Colt, USA TODAY Watch animal cams Adorable animal antics can be more entertaining than TV. With these 10 animal cams, observers can see everything from wild walruses to kittens – right from their living room. Read more: Watch bears, puppies, otters and more animals frolic on these 10 live cams »

Photo courtesy of DUX Transform your bedroom into a luxury hotel suite You may not be able to check into a hotel right now, but why not bring the hotel to you? These authentic hotel amenities and furnishings will make you happy to be at home. Read more: How to transform your bedroom into a luxury hotel suite »

Photo courtesy of iStock / Beli_photos Travel the country with these evocative reads Amazing descriptive details and wondrous senses of place can transport you to other worlds. Let these 50 captivating books take you to another state in the U.S. Read more: 50 states, 50 books: Travel the country with these evocative reads »

Photo courtesy of iStock / SeanPavonePhoto Visit national parks from your couch Some of the most popular national parks in the country offer inventive ways to explore their vast expanses without ever having to move from your couch. Read more: Visit the most popular national parks without leaving home »

Photo courtesy of iStock / Moorefam Watch safari cams Get wild and go on virtual safari with these animals cams and live streams, set up around the world to capture wildlife in their natural habitats. Read more: These 10 wild animal cams will take you on safari »

Photo courtesy of iStock / TARIK KIZILKAYA Enjoy far-flung Netflix sitcoms and dramas You don't have to physically pack your bags and travel to explore the world. The increase of international offerings on Netflix makes it easy to immerse yourself in new cultures – all while cuddled up under your favorite blanket. Read more: Travel the world with these 10 Netflix sitcoms and dramas »

Photo courtesy of iStock / gremlin Get lost in a new world with a video game If you're feeling restless, go on a journey (or quest) in one of these vivid video game worlds. Read more: These 10 video games will satisfy your wanderlust »

Photo courtesy of OJO Images Watch travel shows on Netflix Set out on an adventure or go on a virtual vacation with these 10 travel shows on Netflix – all from the comfort of your home. Read more: These 10 travel shows on Netflix offer a virtual escape »

Photo courtesy of Stonemaier Games Scratch your travel itch with board games Game night no longer means breaking out a dusty copy of Monopoly. These 10 board games, ranging from long and intense to quick and easy, can help scratch that wanderlust itch with elements of exploration, in addition to travel themes. Read more: Scratch your travel itch with these 10 board games »

Photo courtesy of Visit Bruges | © Jan D'Hondt Go on virtual tours of beautiful destinations These are 10 of the most gorgeous places we've explored virtually this year – and a great starting point for a destination wish list when it's safe to travel again. Read more: 10 of the most beautiful places we visited (virtually) in 2020 »