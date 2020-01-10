These are the best new restaurants, hotels and attractions of 2020

Start planning this year's vacation to award-winning destinations

As we kick off 2020, 10Best is taking a look back at all the new hotels, restaurants and attractions that welcomed guests for the first time this past year. We asked our readers to vote for their favorite new openings in North America, and the results are in.

Advertisement

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners.

Best New Amusement Park Attraction: Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando brought Sesame Street to life in 2019 — Photo courtesy of SeaWorld Orlando

Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando can now take a walk down Sesame Street, stop by the stoop at 123, explore Hooper’s Store or pay a visit to Big Bird’s Nest. This all new land features its own parade and plenty of familiar characters.

Full list of winners: Best New Amusement Park Attraction »

Best New Attraction: Springfield History Museum on the Square in Springfield, Missouri

Winning museum tells the story of this Route 66 stop — Photo courtesy of Springfield, Missouri, Convention & Visitors Bureau

The history of Route 66 comes alive at the new Springfield History Museum on the Square, where six galleries tell the stories of Springfield’s founders, the Mother Road, the Civil War in the area and regional Native American culture.

Full list of winners: Best New Attraction »

Best New Hotel: Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

This latest Margaritaville property wins big with music fans — Photo courtesy of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

The new Margaritaville Hotel Nashville offers an urban retreat for music lovers in the heart of downtown SoBro. The property features a lobby level restaurant, rooftop pool and bar, onsite Starbucks and 217 guest rooms.

Full list of winners: Best New Hotel »

Best New Restaurant: Benno in New York, New York

Find this winning restaurant inside the Evelyn Hotel — Photo courtesy of Evan Sung / Benno

Benno, named after chef Jonathan Benno, is the fine dining establishment inside New York's landmark Evelyn Hotel. The menu explores contemporary Italian cuisine using classic French techniques, with a particular focus on the foods of Northern Italy and Southern France.

Full list of winners: Best New Restaurant »

Congratulations to all our Best of 2020 winners!