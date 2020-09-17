10 corn mazes you need to visit this fall

Photo courtesy of iStock / Dennis Wegewijs Get lost this autumn Note from 10Best: Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us. Please check individual company websites for the latest updates. Each autumn, farms across the United States transform their corn fields into interactive mazes, perfect for a fall family outing. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation, but our readers have voted these 10 as the best, both for the quality of the maze itself and for the wealth of other activities on offer. Scroll to see the winners.

Photo courtesy of Sever's Fall Festival No. 10: Sever's Fall Festival​ - Shakopee, Minnesota For more than 20 years, Twin Cities families have been flocking to Sever's Corn Maze & Fall Festival to solve the Corn Maze Challenge. The largest corn maze in the state is dotted with signposts to help guests navigate the paths, and visitors who correctly solve a maze puzzle can enter a grand prize drawing.

Photo courtesy of Richardson Adventure Farm No. 9: Richardson Adventure Farm - Spring Grove, Illinois The 2020 theme at Richardson Adventure Farm celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The design features an image of hands cradling the planet, with a frog to one side symbolizing Earth’s biodiversity and a mountain scene at the entrance to the maze. The 28-acre maze features nearly 10 miles of trails. (2019 maze pictured.)

Photo courtesy of Denver Downs Farm No. 8: Denver Downs Farm - Anderson, South Carolina Denver Downs Farm's 2020 Maze celebrates the fourth generation farm's 150th Anniversary. The annual fall festival, one of the best in the Southeast, features a 12-acre corn maze, giant pumpkin patch, pick-your-own flowers, adorable farm animals and over 35 barnyard activities for families. 10Best Beautiful places to see fall foliage in the South 10BEST Beautiful places to see fall foliage in the South

Photo courtesy of Lowe Family Farmstead No. 7: Lowe Family Farmstead - Kuna, Idaho Idaho's original corn maze, the Farmstead MAiZE, gets carved across an 18-acre cornfield into a new design each year (2019 maze pictured). Along with mazes, there are hayrides, a pumpkin patch and a host of family-friendly games and activities including a potato sack slide, small zip line and catch-and-release fishing pond.

Photo courtesy of Cornbelly's No. 6: Cornbelly's - Lehi, Utah Each autumn, Cornbelly’s in Utah debuts a new corn maze with 8 acres of pathways, interactive games and trivia. Visitors also enjoy a kiddie maze for little ones, grain train rides and a completely separate haunted maze featuring animatronics and live spooks.

Photo courtesy of Great Vermont Corn Maze No. 5: Great Vermont Corn Maze - Danville, Vermont Located on a third-generation family dairy farm, the 24-acre Great Vermont Corn Maze is the largest corn maze in New England. The 2020 maze design is a tribute to all front line essential workers around the world who are putting their health at risk by working to keep society running during the pandemic.

Photo courtesy of Exploration Acres No. 4: Exploration Acres - Lafayette, Indiana The 2020 maze at Exploration Acres is a salute to all those who have bravely served our country in uniform. The 18-acre design commemorates the 75th anniversary of the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima by US Marines. A medical logo pays tribute to front line healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

Photo courtesy of Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch No. 3: Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - Harrodsburg, Kentucky The 2020 Devine's Corn Maze was designed with fun in mind, offering a way for visitors to get their minds off of what’s going on in the world. This will be the fourteenth year that Devine’s has opened up their family farm in Mercer County to guests from all across the state to enjoy fall activities. (2019 maze pictured.) 10Best See something stunning at these 10 state parks 10BEST See something stunning at these 10 state parks

Photo courtesy of Treworgy Family Orchards No. 2: Treworgy Family Orchards - Levant, Maine Treworgy’s corn maze, the longest continually running corn maze in Maine, covers 4.5 acres and is made from some 60,000 corn plants grown to a height of about 10 feet tall. Family members design and plant a new maze each year using traditional drafting and surveying methods. This year's 4.5-acre design highlights Maine's 200th anniversary of statehood with scenes including a lobster, lighthouse and moose.

Photo courtesy of Cherry Crest Adventure Farm No. 1: Cherry Crest Adventure Farm - Ronks, Pennsylvania The 2020 corn maze at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm celebrates the farm’s 25th season with the theme “Growing Fun for 25 Years.” The interactive 5-acre maze includes 2.5 miles of paths that guests navigate with the help of a game board and clues from the Maze Masters.

