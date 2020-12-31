Here are the best new attractions, hotels and restaurants for 2021

Readers voted these as the best openings of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, 10Best is taking a look back at all the new hotels, restaurants and attractions that welcomed guests for the first time this past year, even in the midst of a pandemic. In order to crown the best debuts, we asked our readers to vote for their favorite new openings in four categories.

Click on each category below to see the full list of winners:

Best New Amusement Park Attraction: Orion at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio

Winning ride reaches speeds of up to 91 mph — Photo courtesy of Kings Island

Orion joins the roller coaster lineup at Kings Island as only the seventh giga coaster (coasters that have a drop of 300 to 399 feet) in the world. Thrill seekers plummet down a 300-foot drop to kick things off. The ride reaches speeds up to 91 mph along the 5,321 feet of track.

Best New Attraction: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Celebrate Olympic history at this winning museum — Photo courtesy of Jason O'Rear / U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

This new museum honors the athletes and ideals of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The 60,000-square-foot facility comprises 12 interactive galleries with some of the most accessible museum experiences in the world. Team USA athletes consulted on the project to ensure an authentic experience.

Best New Hotel: Grand Hyatt Nashville in Tennessee

Nashville's winning hotel features a rooftop pool with views of downtown — Photo courtesy of Grand Hyatt Nashville

This 591-room luxury hotel in Nashville is part of the new 18-acre Nashville Yards development. Highlights include a fifth-floor pool deck with views of downtown, R+R Wellness spa, seven culinary experiences and one of the tallest rooftop lounges in the city.

Best New Restaurant: Tempest in Charleston, South Carolina

"Top Chef" alumnus Jamie Lynch heads this winning restaurant — Photo courtesy of 5th Street Group

This new upscale seafood restaurant, housed in the former historic Harriott Pinckney Home for Sailors, serves local, sustainable South Atlantic seafood with a seasonal menu from "Top Chef" alumnus Jamie Lynch.

Congratulations to all our best of 2020 winners! The 10Best Readers' Choice awards will return on January 4, 2021.