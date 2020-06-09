Experience the island of Aruba through these beautiful photos

Photo courtesy of iStock / VanWyckExpress Welcome to Aruba Miles of white sand beaches, a colorful capital city and near perfect weather make Aruba the most-visited island in the southern Caribbean. Take a tour of some of the island’s star attractions and hidden gems.

Photo courtesy of iStock / dbvirago A colorful capital Oranjestad, Aruba's capital, is easily recognized by its colorful gingerbread Dutch colonial architecture and linear park along the waterfront. It ranks among the top destinations in the Caribbean for shopping.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Theysen / Aruba Tourism Authority Gingerbread architecture Just one example of Oranjestad’s colorful colonial buildings is the restored turn-of-the-century mansion that now serves as the town hall. The building was designed by Aruban architect Merardo “Dada” Picus.

Photo courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority A day at the beach Every single beach on Aruba is public, and many are ranked among the best in the world. Eagle Beach, among the most celebrated, offers a wide swath of white sand punctuated by the island’s famous Divi Divi trees.

Photo courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority Sun, sand, sea Aside from powdery white sand, many of Aruba’s best beaches are also known for their shallow, warm, turquoise water, perfect for swimming. Among the best is Baby Beach, a popular option for families, as the water is never deeper than 5 feet.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Ultima_Gaina Desert island Head inland into Arikok National Wildlife Park, and you may forget you’re on a Caribbean island. This stretch of desert covers nearly 20 percent of Aruba’s total area and is characterized by its abundant cacti and desert wildlife.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt Aruba's wild coast The northeastern coast of Aruba, protected by Arikok National Park, features a rocky shore with crashing waves quite unlike the beachy areas on other parts of the island.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Flavio Vallenari Caribbean gold rush Explorers arrived in the Caribbean in the 1400s and 1500s in search of treasure, and some of them discovered gold on Aruba. The Bushiribana gold mill processed ore from the mines during the 19th century gold rush; today, the structure lies in ruin.

Photo courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority Chapel on a hill The historic Alto Vista Chapel enjoys quite the view, set atop a cliff overlooking the Caribbean sea. The church dates back to 1750, bearing the distinction of the first Roman Catholic church in Aruba. The current structure was built on that same site in 1953.

Photo courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority Off-road adventure Much of the rugged Arikok National Park is inaccessible to cars, so many visitors choose to explore by ATV or 4x4 vehicle. These off-road adventures often stop at the Natural Pool, Bushiribana Gold Mill ruins and the Alto Vista Chapel.

Photo courtesy of David Troeger / Aruba Tourism Authority Hang ten While Aruba is best known for its underwater sports (especially diving and snorkeling), there’s plenty to do on the surface as well. Steady breezes make the island a top spot for wind and kite surfing, and several beaches have waves suitable for surfing, most notably Hadicurari Beach.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Theysen / Aruba Tourism Authority Stellar sunset views For the best 360-degree views over the island, head to the California Lighthouse on the northwestern tip of Aruba. The lighthouse was named after the wrecked S.S. California. Climb to the top just before sunset for the best views.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Theysen / Aruba Tourism Authority Unusual rock formations Aruba is a relatively flat island, save for a couple of unusual hills and monolithic boulders. Climb to the top of the Casibari (pictured) or Ayo formations for a better view of the island.

Photo courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority Aruba underground Below the surface of Aruba’s windward coast lie a series of caves filled with stalactites, stalagmites and ancient rock drawings. The Guadirikiri Cave attracts photographers to its chambers that allow beams of sunlight to stream in through holes in its roof.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Vito Palmisano Wreck diving Aruba boasts more wrecks in its waters than nearly any other island in the Caribbean, with wreck dive sites suitable for all ability levels. The wreck of the German freighter Antilla is a particular favorite, attracting divers from around the world.

Photo courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority Grab a paddle The calm waters and mangrove lagoons of Aruba’s southern coast make the area ideal for paddlers. Kayaking tours take visitors to hidden beaches and coves, with plenty of opportunity to observe the island’s wildlife, both above and below the surface.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Aruba Paradise Photos Animal sanctuary, Aruba-style Donkeys once served as a major mode of transportation in Aruba, but with the arrival of cars, these animals were abandoned. The island’s Donkey Sanctuary was established in 1997 as a place where resident donkeys can live in a protected environment.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Theysen / Aruba Tourism Authority Wild island The Dutch Caribbean enjoys its own unique biodiversity thanks to its relative isolation. Among the many endemic animals on Aruba is the Aruban Burrowing Owl, a small owl with round yellow eyes found nowhere else on the planet.

