These are the best gas stations, motels and RV parks in the U.S.

The open road is calling

2020 has become the year of the road trip, with more and more Americans choosing to explore the nation by car or RV. In celebration of the allure of the open road, we asked our readers to vote for the country's best road trip amenities and accommodations.

Best Gas Station Brand: Kwik Trip

You'll find this winning gas station at locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa — Photo courtesy of iStock / chutarat sae-khow

This Wisconsin-based, family-owned company operates more than 600 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. In-store bakeries make more than two dozen different items each day, and all milk sold gets bottled within 24 hours of reaching the Kwik Trip dairy.

Best Glamping Resort: Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend, Tennessee

Sleep in style in the Great Smoky Mountains — Photo courtesy of Little Arrow Outdoor Resort

This camping resort in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains features RV sites, cabins and glamping tents. Luxury tents come with heating and air conditioning, plush bedding, private bathrooms, separate living spaces and a small kitchen.

All guests enjoy access to a coffee lounge, swimming pool, splash pad, dog park, playground, laundry facilities, basketball court and a community fire pit.

Best Roadside Motel: Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe, California

This Lake Tahoe motel comes packed with amenities — Photo courtesy of Coachman Hotel

The newly renovated Coachman Hotel celebrates the natural beauty of nearby Lake Tahoe with features that invite guests to enjoy the outdoors – a swimming pool for summer and a hot tub for winter. The simple, modern and functional rooms have a wet area for outdoor gear, custom furniture, heated toilet seats and Malin + Goetz bath products.

Other amenities include free Wi-Fi, evening s’mores and a bar serving beer and wine.

Best RV Park / Campground: Trailer Village RV Park in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona

Winning park offers easy access to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon — Photo courtesy of iStock / welcomia

Grand Canyon visitors who stay at Trailer Village RV Park enjoy pull-thru sites and full hookups close to the South Rim. Guests can upgrade their stay to include breakfast at the Yavapai Restaurant each morning.

Best RV Resort: Mountain Valley RV Resort in Heber City, Utah

This winning resort features five-star amenities — Photo courtesy of Mountain Valley RV Resort

The Mountain Valley RV Resort, in Heber Valley, Utah, has 148 full hookup sites with loads of amenities. Take a dip in the heated pools or hot tubs, get a workout in the exercise room or play a game on the basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts. There’s also a playground and adults-only clubhouse.

Best State Park for RVers: Vogel State Park in Blairsville, Georgia

Explore Chattahoochee National Forest by RV — Photo courtesy of iStock / ANCHASA MITCHELL

Vogel, one of Georgia’s oldest state parks, sits at the base of Blood Mountain inside Chattahoochee National Forest. The park is particularly popular during the autumn months, when the Blue Ridge Mountains put on a colorful display of fall foliage. RV campers can choose from 90 campsites with electric hookups.

Best Vintage Trailer Hotel: Waypoint Ventura in Ventura, California

Rent a restored trailer on the beach at this winning resort — Photo courtesy of Waypoint Ventura

This vintage trailer hotel by the beach offers 20 beautifully restored trailers that include individual decks, Frette linens, free Wi-Fi, televisions, microwaves, refrigerators and Zenology bath amenities. Guests can make use of complimentary bikes, communal fire pits, lawn games and barbecues.

Congratulations to all our road trip winners!