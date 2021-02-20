Beautiful and eerie images of the unique Cancun Underwater Museum

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills A deep dive into art The Underwater Museum of Art (MUSA), just off the coast of Cancun, is a museum unlike any other. It's made up of over 500 life-sized sculptural installations – all sitting on the bottom of the ocean and accessed only by scuba diving, snorkeling or adventuring via glass bottom boat. Visitors will enjoy scenes like the one pictured here, a sculpture entitled "Anthropocene" that has become a home for various sea life. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills The ultimate win-win The bewitching MUSA is more than an art museum; it's an act of conservation. Drawing visitors away from Cancun's natural reefs, which are suffering due to heavy tourism, MUSA serves as an alternative attraction. Even better, the sculptures are all attached to the ocean floor and composed of materials that encourage coral reef formation, creating new places for sea life to flourish.

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills Sunken galleries The museum is divided into three galleries: Manchones, Punta Nizuc and Punta Sam. Punta Nizuc is 4 meters deep and is best viewed via snorkeling or from the comfort of a glass bottom boat. Punta Sam is just 3.5 meters deep and is ideal for snorkeling. Manchones is the deepest gallery at 8 meters and is best enjoyed by scuba diving.

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "The Silent Evolution" by Jason deCaires Taylor Marine life has already made itself at home, thriving on the sculptured bodies of Jason deCaires Taylor's "The Silent Evolution." Gallery location: Manchones

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Elier Amado Gil/The Stills No Title by Elier Amado Gil This untitled figure stands beautifully in the sun's rays as they shine through the water above. Gallery location: Nizuc, snorkeling

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "The Last Supper" by Jason deCaires Taylor An eerie, overgrown scene awaits at this seemingly abandoned dinner table dubbed "The Last Supper." Gallery location: Nizuc, snorkeling

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Roberto Diaz Abraham/The Stills "Diego" by Roberto Diaz Abraham Inspired by the artist's grandson, "Diego" is a bright spot among more somber sculptures. Gallery location: Manchones

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "The Speaker" by Jason deCaires Taylor A speaker stands at a podium, perhaps ready to make a statement about contributions to conservation. Gallery location: Nizuc, glass bottom boat

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Elier Amado Gil/The Stills "Ice Breaker" by Elier Amado Gil Elier Amado Gil's statement-making "Ice Breaker" is surrounded by beautiful fish and sea plants. Gallery location: Nizuc, glass bottom boat

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "Inertia" by Jason deCaires Taylor The ironic "Inertia" sits still as its surface serves as an ever-changing illustration of thriving marine life. Gallery location: Nizuc, snorkeling

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Karen Salinas/The Stills "Seascape" by Karen Salinas "Seascape" is a beautifully-designed ring built to host underwater flora. Gallery location: Manchones

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "Vein Man" by Jason deCaires Taylor The haunting "Vein Man" will soon be overtaken by all manner of sea life, transforming into a more uplifting image of bustling life and hope. Gallery location: Nizuc, glass bottom boat

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Elier Amado Gil/The Stills "Blessings" by Elier Amado Gil Helping hands rise from the ocean floor, ready to extend an invitation to marine creatures needing a home. Gallery location: Punta Sam

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Elier Amado Gil/The Stills "Blessings" continued This beautifully surreal scene can be enjoyed simply by snorkeling in shallow waters, just 11 feet deep.

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "Urban Reef (House I)" by Jason deCaires Taylor Cleverly titled "Urban Reef," this house, complete with bubbling chimney, serves as a unique underwater dwelling. Gallery location: Manchones

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Roberto Diaz Abraham/The Stills "Ocean Muse" by Roberto Diaz Abraham The enchanting "Ocean Muse" is a calming underwater presence. Gallery location: Nizuc, snorkeling

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Elier Amado Gil/The Stills "Understanding" by Elier Amado Gil Titled "Understanding," men are seated in a circle, possibly contemplating the purpose and meaning of their existence. Gallery location: Nizuc, snorkeling

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Elier Amado Gil/The Stills "Understanding" continued As it turns out, their purpose is complex: a showstopping sculptural installation and artificial reef.

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "Time Bomb" by Jason deCaires Taylor "Time Bomb," consisting of bombs and mines, makes a strong statement about Earth's environment. Gallery location: Manchones

Photo courtesy of MUSA/Jason deCaires Taylor/The Stills "Reclamation" by Jason deCaires Taylor A woman throws her gaze to the sky with intensity and perhaps hopefulness that the sea will once again be reclaimed by its inhabitants. Gallery location: Nizuc, snorkeling