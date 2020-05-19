Let these stunning photos transport you to the Big Island of Hawaii

Photo courtesy of iStock / Marlon Trottmann Welcome to the Island of Hawaii The island of Hawaii, known as the Big Island, is indeed the largest (and the youngest) island in the archipelago. This slice of paradise is home to four different climate zones; white, gold, green and black sand beaches; active volcanoes and ancient history.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt Gaze into the volcano Hawaii Volcanoes National Park protects a landscape in flux, where active volcanic activity continues to sculpt the coast of the Big Island. In the evening, visitors can see the glow from within the Halema'uma'u Crater, a pit crater within the Kilauea Caldera.

Photo courtesy of Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau (IHVB) / Kirk Lee Aeder From sand to snow When you imagine Hawaii, you probably don’t picture snow. But that’s just what you’ll find at the top of Mauna Kea for parts of the year. This dormant volcano rises from the sea to nearly 14,000 feet – a journey that takes only two hours by car. It’s the highest point in both the Hawaiian archipelago and the entire Pacific Basin.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt The Rainbow State Hawaii is known as the Rainbow State – and for good reason. Spend some time in the islands and you’re likely to see one or two rainbows at some point, thanks to the archipelago’s rapid weather fluctuations and topography. This rainbow stretches across the lava fields within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt A cup of Kona Kona coffee, sipped across the globe, is grown exclusively in the high elevation cloud forests of Hawaii’s Kona region. Hundreds of coffee farms dot the area, and many are open to visitors, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how beans are processed.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt Take a walk in paradise The Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, located along the scenic Hamakua Coast, displays more than 2,000 species of plants from around the globe, growing within a 40-acre valley. A paved trail winds through the rainforest garden, ending at Onomea Bay.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt Teeming with life Hawaii is one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet, home to tens of thousands of unique species. One of the Big Island’s most beloved critters isn’t from Hawaii at all, though. The gold dust day gecko (pictured here) was introduced from Madagascar, but it’s popular for its bright colors.

Photo courtesy of Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau (IHVB) / Kirk Lee Aeder Nene, the state bird of Hawaii Some 500,000 years ago, some giant Canada geese migrated to the Hawaiian archipelago and never left. Those birds were the ancestors of the nene, the state bird of Hawaii and the world’s rarest species of goose. Hunting and predation reduced the population of nene to just 30 birds in the 1950s, but the species has been reintroduced to the wild, with some 2,500 living on the islands today.

Photo courtesy of Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau (IHVB) / Larry Marshall Spectacular sea cliffs While not as famous as the Waipio Valley Overlook, the Pololu Valley Lookout offers equally spectacular views of the dramatic North Kohala Coast. From the parking lot at the end of the road, you can see the verdant cliffs and black sand beach where the valley meets the ocean. A 25-minute hike leads to the valley floor.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / AJ Feducia Hilo town Visitors from around the globe come to Hilo on the northeastern coast of the Big Island for a taste of Old Hawaii. The town was a major commercial center during the sugar boom in the 1800s, and today, it’s better known for its charming downtown and low-key vibe.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Daeja Fallas The heart of Hilo A massive banyan tree towers above Kalakaua Park, Hilo’s town square. The park gets its name from King David Kalākaua, ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaii from 1874 to 1891; a statue of him stands in the middle of the green space. Elsewhere in the park, a marble monument honors Hawaiians who died during World War II, the Korean War and in Vietnam.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Ben Ono A Japanese sweet, Hawaiian style Japanese immigrants came to Hilo during the 1800s to work on the island's sugar cane plantations, and they brought their culture and traditions with them. One of Hilo's most beloved sweet shops, Two Ladies Kitchen, specializes in mochi, a Japanese rice cake treat. The shop is famous for their strawberry mochi, a variety stuffed with a whole fresh strawberry and azuki bean paste.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman How do you poke? The Hilo Farmers Market is the go-to place for a taste of Hawaii, whether it be the colorful assortment of locally-grown fruit or an equally colorful bowl of traditional Hawaiian poke. Visit a poke counter here and you’ll have your choice of spicy ahi, kim chee shrimp, salmon, miso octopus or even bacalao poke made from European dried salt cod.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman A place of refuge The 180-acre Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park protects the former grounds of a sacred place of refuge for Hawaiian lawbreakers. Those who violated kapu (sacred laws) could be punished by death, so many would make their way to one of these puuhonua for sanctuary.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) Hiking Hawaii's valleys Hikers will find no shortage of trails crisscrossing the Big Island. A favorite day hike leads through the verdant Pololu Valley – one of the oldest parts of the island.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman A ride through Hawaiian cowboy country Move over, Texas. The Big Island has its own cowboy country. Waimea, inland from the Kohala Coast, comprises rolling green hills and sprawling cattle ranches. Kahua Ranch, a working sheep and cattle ranch, teaches visitors about the local paniolo (cowboy) culture via tours by horseback or ATV.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman History meets adventure Captain Cook became the first European to visit Hawaii when he landed on Kealakekua Bay in the late 1700s (and he was killed in a skirmish with Hawaiians at this same spot). A small obelisk memorializes the captain, but the park is perhaps more famous for its clear waters and stellar snorkeling and diving conditions. Schools of fish and spinner dolphins share the waters.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Anna Pacheco Choose your perfect beach There’s a beach for just about every preference on the Big Island, but the white sands of Mauna Kea Beach rank among the prettiest. This crescent of sand slopes down into waters typically calm enough for swimming. Grab a snorkel and explore the rocky ledge toward the north end of the beach.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman Experience new beaches The island’s volcanic geology has blessed it with some of the world’s most spectacular black sand beaches. Pohoiki Beach was formed as a result of volcanic activity in 2018, and the newcomer has already become a popular spot for swimming and surfing.

Photo courtesy of iStock / EvaKaufman See rare green sand The Big Island is one of the only places in the world with a green sand beach. Papakolea Beach on Mahana Bay has olive-tinted sand, thanks to a buildup of olivine crystals from frequent volcanic eruptions. A two-hour hike leads to the beach, so it’s often blissfully quiet.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman A land of waterfalls Hawaii’s mountainous terrain and heavy rainfall have given it a captivating collection of waterfalls, way more than an average visitor could explore in a single trip. Kulaniapia Falls, the largest privately accessible waterfall in the state, is a popular spot for rappelling or exploring underground lava tubes.

Photo courtesy of iStock / MNStudio A postcard-worthy view Two of the most famous waterfalls on the Big Island are inside Akaka Falls State Park on the Hilo Coast. A short half-mile hike takes visitors past both: the 100-foot Kahuna Falls and the 442-foot Akaka Falls, plummeting into a rainforest-covered gorge.

Photo courtesy of iStock / YinYang Valley of the Kings Hawaii’s sacred Waipio Valley was the childhood home of King Kamehameha I, lending it the nickname "The Valley of the Kings." Fewer than 100 people live in the valley, known for its towering cliffs and spectacular waterfalls (including Hawaii’s tallest). Capture the best views (and photos) from the Waipio Valley Overlook.

Photo courtesy of Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Kirk Aeder Swimmers in the Ironman Triathalon The Big Island has been hosting the Ironman Triathlon annually since 1981. The course includes a 2.4-mile swim in Kailua-Kona Bay, a 112-mile bike ride through the lava desert and a marathon along the coast. More than 2,000 athletes participate each year.

