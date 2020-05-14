Virtually experience Hong Kong on this gorgeous photo tour

Photo courtesy of iStock / f9photos Welcome to Hong Kong Hong Kong is a city of contrasts, where one of Asia’s biggest and tallest concrete jungles shares space with mountainous terrain, lush islands and pristine beaches, and traditional Cantonese culture has been infused with British influences. There’s a lot to take in, so come along as we explore some of the city’s big stars and hidden gems.

Photo courtesy of iStock / acavalli The familiar side of the city The Hong Kong of many a Hollywood movie looks a lot like Mong Kok, the city’s most densely populated, neon-lit neighborhood.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board Go for a ride The Star Ferry has been taking passengers across Victoria Harbour between Hong Kong Island and Kowloon since 1888. While it’s now possible to cross over by car or subway, thanks to a series of modern tunnels, the ferry remains a favorite, especially for first time visitors. There’s no better place to soak up the views of Hong Kong’s two skylines. 10BEST This is how to take in the beauty and intrigue of Hong Kong 10BEST This is how to take in the beauty and intrigue of Hong Kong

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board Light up the night Victoria Harbour makes an impressive sight anytime, but it really dazzles after dark during the nightly A Symphony of Lights multimedia show. This light show has been illuminating the city’s twin skylines since 2004 and remains one of its most beloved (and free) attractions.

Photo courtesy of iStock / CHUNYIP WONG Retail paradise Hong Kong is a shopper’s delight, and no retail therapy experience in the city would be complete without a visit to a night market. The neighborhood of Mong Kok is considered one of the largest outdoor shopping areas in the city, home to the Ladies Market, Flower Market, Bird Market and Goldfish Market.

Photo courtesy of iStock / EarnestTse A city of 7 million Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated cities on earth, particularly in the Kowloon area. The immensity of the city’s population is evident at this series of five interconnected residential towers, known collectively as the Monster Building.

Photo courtesy of iStock / CHUNYIP WONG Historic streetcars of Hong Kong Island One of the best ways (or at least the most fun) to get around Hong Kong Island is aboard the historic double decker trams. These streetcars have been navigating the city for more than a century, passing through Wan Chai, Happy Valley, Causeway Bay and North Point.

Photo courtesy of iStock / baona On top of the world Visiting the top of Victoria Peak to gaze down on the toothy skyscrapers has become a quintessential Hong Kong experience. The highest point on the island is accessible via the Peak Tram, among the world’s steepest funicular railways.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Kum Seong Wan Choose your own (cable car) adventure Fans of the cable car as a way to snag a bird’s eye view of a city are in luck. Hong Kong has two. The Ngong Ping 360 cable car on Lantau Island takes visitors to the Tian Tan Buddha and Po Lin Monastery, while the Ocean Park cable car (pictured) shuttles visitors between the Waterfront and Summit areas of the park. 10BEST 10Best: Breathtaking Cable Car Rides 10BEST 10Best: Breathtaking Cable Car Rides

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board Yuen Po Street Bird Garden Hong Kong looks like an ultramodern city by its skyline, but walk its streets, and you’ll find little pockets of tradition dating back centuries. One such place is the Yuen Po Street Bird Garden, where songbird enthusiasts gather with their finely feathered friends. Vendors lining the park specialize in exotic birds and intricate bamboo cages.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board A religious medley Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism coexist in Hong Kong, and a majority of residents identify with “Chinese folk religions” rather than a specific creed. Among the many religious buildings scattered across the city is Po Lin Monastery, one of Hong Kong’s most important Buddhist structures.

Photo courtesy of iStock / CHUNYIP WONG Abundant outdoor adventure Outdoor adventure is always close at hand in Hong Kong, particularly within the sprawling Tai Lam Country Park. A highlight of the park is the Tai Lam Chung Reservoir, also known as the Thousand Island Lake, where hikers and bikers come to enjoy the numerous trails.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board Take a walk on the spiritual side Lantau Island, the largest island in Hong Kong, offers a blend of stunning natural scenery and cultural appeal. Nowhere is this marriage more evident than on the Wisdom Path, an infinity-shaped pattern of 38 wooden monuments etched with verses from the Heart Sutra (a prayer used in Buddhism, Confucianism and Taoism alike). Walkers along the path enjoy stellar views of the South China Sea.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board Sun, sand and sea Those unfamiliar with Hong Kong might not realize that the mega metropolis is also home to some spectacular white sand beaches. Some of the best can be found along Tai Long Wan Bay, an area known for its remote stretches of sand and excellent surfing conditions. 10BEST How to take your Hong Kong adventure to the next level 10BEST How to take your Hong Kong adventure to the next level

Photo courtesy of iStock / seaonweb Hong Kong's not-so-secret swimming spot Hong Kongers have been coming to the Sai Wan Swimming Shed to cool off with a dip in the sea for years. More recently, the Instagram crowd has discovered this scenic spot, comprising a wooden platform and staircase leading into the sea. On a clear day, you can see the skyscrapers of central Hong Kong in the distance.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board A festival steeped in tradition There’s almost always a festival happening somewhere in Hong Kong, and many showcase the city’s living culture. One of the most visually interesting events is the annual Hungry Ghost Festival. Based on the traditional practice of ancestor worship, this festival features Chinese opera performances, roadside fires for burning offerings and a flurry of activity in local temples.

Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board A colorful event with a dark history The history of dragon boat racing dates back more than 2,000 years, when a man by the name of Qu Yuan drowned himself in the Mi Lo River in Mainland China in protest against corrupt rulers at the time. According to legend, local townspeople beat drums and threw rice dumplings into the water to keep fish from eating his body. Festivals around the globe, including this one in Hong Kong, commemorate the day with dragon boat races. Teams of 20 to 22 paddlers, often dressed in outlandish costumes, race elaborate boats to the beat of drums.

Photo courtesy of iStock / CHUNYIP WONG Life on the water Another of these villages, Tao O, is built entirely on stilts. The community is home to the Tanka ethnic minority, who’ve fished the tidal flats of Lantau Island for generations. While only a short bus ride from the Hong Kong MTR, Tai O feels worlds away.

Photo courtesy of iStock / 270770 Hong Kong's giant Buddha There’s nothing ancient about the Tian Tan Buddha statue – it was built in the early 1990s – but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. This Lantau Island landmark stands 112 feet tall, facing north toward the mainland. Pilgrims and visitors can get a closer look by climbing the 268 steps to the base of the statue.

Photo courtesy of iStock / VII-photo Move over, Golden Gate The imposing Tsing Ma Bridge connects Lantau Island with the rest of Hong Kong and is the longest suspension bridge in the world that carries both rail and road traffic. A viewing platform on Tsing Yi Island offers the best views of the bridge and the perfect perch for photographing it.

Advertisement