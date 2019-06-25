Follow in the footsteps of England's legends and literary giants

Winchester Cathedral

It's hard to imagine anyone standing in this soaring Gothic masterpiece and thinking it should star in a pop song as The New Vaudeville Band did. Winchester Cathedral is powerful and humbling on its own. However, take one of the docent-led tours for insights into its history, architecture, art and some of the people through the ages who walked its ancient floors – or swam under them. After, have tea at the abbey cafe.



Photo courtesy of Christine Loomis