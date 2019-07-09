Hop aboard a train to see California's most stunning landscapes

What's old is new again

Oakland’s restored Old Town, dating back to 1877, is a must-see as you walk through the city. Back in the day, this was the place to be seen in Oakland, the center of high society, having the best restaurants, shops and hotels on cobblestone streets. And it still is – although it took a serious amount of restoring to bring it back from neglect after the 1906 earthquake. Enjoy outstanding cuisine in this neighborhood, and don’t miss the Friday farmers' market, one of the city’s best.



Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona