Discover Andrea Bocelli's backyard in the Tuscan countryside

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona An intimate Tuscan experience I was one of the 2.8 million YouTube viewers to listen to Andrea Bocelli’s inspirational "Music For Hope – Live From Duomo di Milano" on April 12, 2020, which became one of the biggest musical livestream performances of all time. It transported me back in time to just eight months before, when my husband and I had the unique opportunity to visit Bocelli's vineyard and family restaurant – and record a song in his personal studio. Here's a look at what this once-in-a-lifetime experience was like, which was made possible by a shore excursion on Oceania Cruises.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Bocelli family home Accompanied by Giovanni, our affable and knowledgeable driver and guide, we made our way through the iconic Tuscan countryside, together with a delightful young couple excited about seeing the area for the first time. Before long, we found ourselves bouncing along on a dirt road, with vistas looking out on hillsides of vineyards as far as the eye could see. We made a quick stop to admire the Bocelli family estate, nestled in the verdant hills in the small village of La Sterza, where the maestro spent his childhood.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Rustic charm We meandered along rustic roads until we reached the quaint town of Valdera, a small village whose square is dominated by a stately Tuscan bell tower. Giovanni made quite a few hairpin turns over streets as narrow as sidewalks and led us to a modest family home perched high above the verdant Tuscan countryside. Little did we know we were about to enter the studio where the recordings of Italy's most popular living tenor are produced.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona We are family It was there that the magic began. We were embraced, as if we were famiglia, by the studio’s owner and longtime Bocelli friend and associate, Pierpaolo Guerrini and his family members. We learn that Pierpaolo has been close friends with Bocelli for almost 40 years and served as recording producer and composer for many of the maestro’s albums over the decades.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona It's all in the mix When we started out on this excursion, we imagined we'd be touring a cutting edge sound studio, thinking that every high-tech device under the sun would be necessary to record Bocelli’s voice in all its glory. We happily discovered this could be equally accomplished in Pierpaolo’s sound studio, located in the heart of his family home. What a revelation – and a testimony to the stunning results possible thanks to a talented producer who obviously puts his soul into his work.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Embracing the challenge Now it was time to put our communal vocal talents into action. Part of this experience included an invitation to have Pierpaolo record our own song. In our honor, he selected the beloved Elvis Presley ballad, "Can’t Help Falling In Love," which Bocelli performed on several occasions at various U.S. venues. Alas, since each of us was in a different vocal key (and no one knew how to harmonize), the final product wasn’t quite ready for the charts! Nonetheless, we had a blast making the effort and came home with our own CD to forever remember this magical musical moment.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Bocelli Restaurant & Museum Our next adventure brought us to the Bocelli Restaurant and Museum, located a short drive away in the town of Lajatico. Creative signage and a prime position in the center of town make the Tuscan-themed restaurant easy to spot, even if you're just driving through.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Casual elegance A classic and elegant, yet unpretentious decor creates a warm ambiance throughout several dining areas of the restaurant. In addition to more formal dining rooms, there is also a casual food court, cafe and a shopping boutique featuring Bocelli-themed gifts, as well as a full range of wines and other local food products such as honey and olive oil.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona First course - primo piatto Our wine-tasting experience included three courses, the first of which was an appetizer of antipasto, made on the premises from locally-produced ingredients. In Italian culinary tradition, this course was followed by a super fresh garden salad; a meat, fish or vegan main course; and one of the most spectacular tiramisu desserts we’ve ever had the pleasure of tasting. And did I mention each dish was paired with a Bocelli wine, made from the grapes in the vineyards spread out before us?

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona All in the family The gracious and attentive Alcide, who is not only the restaurant's sommelier but Bocelli's niece, officiates over this superb wine tasting experience. She explains in detail all the characteristics of each wine poured, and why it was chosen to accompany the particular dish served.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Mamma mia I captured this photo because of its composition and lighting, and found out later from our guide that the lady dining serenely at the table was none other than Bocelli's mother! Since the family is so close, it makes sense that the restaurant is an extension of their home, a place to enjoy good food, good wine, and the joy of life – la bella vita!

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Bocelli museum The second floor of the restaurant is devoted to the Bocelli Museum, which showcases the lifetime achievements of the maestro and features a wide array of the artist's memorabilia. Visitors can view costumes worn during opera productions, historic photos and documents, and even the piano he practiced on in his childhood.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Theater of Silence Our final stop in our tour of Maestro Bocelli's Tuscan hometown was the awe-inspiring Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence). Bocelli was instrumental in convincing the municipality of Lajatico to build this musical arena, which blends state-of-the-art stage design into the stunning natural landscape of the Tuscan countryside. The city's star son regularly conducts performances here underneath the brilliant Tuscan stars.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona That's amore As if the day's magical moments weren't enough, on our drive back to the ship, we were met by a magnificent field of sunflowers in full summer bloom. It was the perfect opportunity to stroll through the fields and photograph our travel companions surrounded by this iconic Tuscan landscape. Life – and love – will prevail, even in these difficult times. So let's be ready to spread our wings and embrace travel, when that time comes.

