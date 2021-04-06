Ponies and mini horses: 10 adorable photos to brighten your day

Photo courtesy of iStock / Alexia Khruscheva Miniature horses are not ponies Who doesn't love a mini horse or pony, with their adorable horse features and tiny bodies? Even the TV series "Parks and Recreation" had plotlines revolving around one of these cute creatures, named Li'l Sebastian. It's important to distinguish between miniature horses and ponies, though. Mini horses are exactly how they sound: just miniature versions of horses. Ponies, however, are something else, with physical characteristics that differ from horses. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of iStock / Abramova_Kseniya They're tiny versions of horses As you can see in the images above, mini horses retain horse-like features, just on a smaller scale. In fact, most mini horses are about the same size as a large dog. Ponies, on the other hand, can be slightly larger.

Photo courtesy of iStock / zamknięte w migawce Shetland ponies can be real work horses Short and stout Shetland ponies are often used to teach beginner equestrians how to ride, especially children. While they're only 28 to 46 inches in height, they're strong, hardy ponies.

Photo courtesy of E+ / akrp Shetland ponies can be pets Shetlands make great companion pets, but they can also serve as draft horses, pulling carts or wagons. Some say these sturdy ponies can even pull more weight than a Clydesdale.

Photo courtesy of iStock /Gerard KilBride They come from Scotland As you may have surmised from the name, this breed came from the Shetland Islands in Scotland, where wild herds still roam.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Andyworks Falabella horses might be the smallest in the world The Falabella is one of the smallest horse breeds in the world, coming in at just 28 to 34 inches tall. This type of horse hails from Argentina, where it has a line that can be traced back to Shetland ponies and Welsh ponies, as well as other small horse breeds.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Andyworks They're tiny and gentle Falabella horses are known for being loyal and incredibly gentle, and they are often kept as pets or for show.

Photo courtesy of E+ / fotoVoyager Welsh ponies are larger than other ponies and mini horses, but are still small The Welsh Pony and Cob group can vary widely in size, ranging from 48 to 60 inches tall. They are divided into four breeds: Welsh Mountain Ponies, Welsh Pony of riding type, Welsh Pony of Cob type and the Welsh Cob.

Photo courtesy of iStock / the_guitar_mann The Welsh Cob is the largest The Welsh Cob must be at least 54 inches tall, and they can serve as riding horses for both children and adults.

Photo courtesy of iStock / william87 These ponies come from Wales Welsh Mountain Ponies are the smallest, often no taller than 48 inches. As the name suggests for the entire group, these breeds originated in Wales and can be traced back as far the Middle Ages.