Get in the mood for winter with these beautiful photos
Photo courtesy of iStock / isegagne
Winter is coming. Wait...or is it already here? No matter. Whether you can't get enough of the snowy season, or need a little beauty to help get you in the mood, enjoy these 10 gorgeous images of winter at its finest.
Photo courtesy of iStock / Mumemories
A peaceful wintry lakeside scene.
Photo courtesy of iStock / Xantana
An idyllic holiday scene in Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany.
Photo courtesy of E+ / serts
The northern lights as seen from a glass igloo village in Lapland, Finland.
Photo courtesy of iStock / 4FR
Fluffy Highland cows enjoying the snow.
Photo courtesy of iStock / Posnov
Split Rock Lighthouse in Minnesota overlooks an icy Lake Superior.
Photo courtesy of iStock / Rixipix
A row of traditional houses in Iceland.
Photo courtesy of iStock / pawopa3336
A reindeer in Tromsø, Norway.
Photo courtesy of iStock / Remedios
An empty chairlift awaits the start of a new ski season.
Photo courtesy of iStock / elisalocci
Frosty accommodations at the Icehotel in Swedish Lapland.
Photo courtesy of E+/4FR
A path winds through a tranquil, snow-covered forest.