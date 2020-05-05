This beautiful photo tour is your portal to Austin, Texas

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin Welcome to Austin Austin, the capital of Texas, is a big city with a small town vibe, where locals strive to keep things weird with zealous support of local businesses and live music. The eclectic cultural scene is complemented by a stunning setting, with abundant outdoor attractions. Take a look at some of the city’s most iconic spots and hidden gems.

Photo courtesy of Travel Texas One of America's fastest growing cities In just 200 years, Austin has gone from a village of fewer than 1,000 residents to one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. According to data from the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the city’s population expanded by more than 26 percent between 2010 and 2018, with an increase of nearly half a million.

Photo courtesy of iStock / RoschetzkyIstockPhoto An outdoor playground Despite being one of the nation’s fastest growing cities, Austin makes it easy to get outside with abundant green spaces. The 7.8-mile Barton Creek Greenbelt is one of these options, offering hiking and biking trails throughout the year, and natural swimming spots in the hot summer months.

Photo courtesy of Travel Texas / Chris Zebo Austin lakes Scenic Lady Bird Lake sits beneath the shadow of the downtown skyline, giving Austinites an easy way to enjoy the city’s 300 days of sunshine each year. Lakeside trails and boardwalks facilitate hiking and biking, while the water itself welcomes stand-up paddleboarders, kayakers, rowers and dragon boat racers. Austin even has its own kayak polo league.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Aneese Congress Bridge bats Each evening at dusk between March and October, some 1.5 million migrating Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from beneath the Congress Avenue Bridge over Lady Bird Lake. It's one of North America's largest urban bat populations, and the nightly fly-out has become a popular spectacle, with people lining up to watch from the bridge, the riverside park or from boats in the water.

Photo courtesy of Travel Texas An escape from the Texas heat The 3-acre Barton Springs Pool is fed from underground springs, and the water temperature hovers between 68 and 70 degrees throughout the year. Robert Redford supposedly learned to swim at this pool during a family visit to Austin when he was just five years old.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt Historic swimming hole Locals and visitors alike gather at Barton Springs in the hot, humid summer months to cool off. A grassy area around the water gets shade from century-old pecan trees.

Photo courtesy of iStock / wisanuboonrawd Magical day trip destination While Barton Springs is Austin’s most popular swimming hole, Hamilton Pool makes a case for being the most beautiful. Situated in a preserve just outside of Austin, the pool sits within a steep box canyon, where Hamilton Creek plunges from the limestone outcroppings to make a 50-foot-tall waterfall.

Photo courtesy of iStock / dszc The biggest capitol The Texas State Capitol in Austin, the largest and among the nation’s most stunning capitols, has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1970. The structure, built from Sunset Red Texas Granite, stands 14 feet taller than the U.S. Capitol building.

Photo courtesy of iStock / RyanJLane Legendary nightlife Austin’s collection of more than 250 live music venues, along with many more bars, nightclubs and Texas dance halls, have elevated its nightlife scenes to one of the best in the nation. Nowhere is this more true than along Sixth Street, a stretch of downtown road closed to traffic Thursday through Saturday nights.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin Live Music Capital of the World Austin has a well-earned reputation as the "Live Music Capital of the World," in part due to the annual Austin City Limits Music Festival. ACL, as it's known locally, brings six days of live concerts – more than 125 performances – to eight stages spread across Zilker Park. The festival typically attracts the biggest names in music.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin The Driskill, a downtown institution The historic Driskill Hotel, the only hotel on Sixth Street, was built by a Texas cattle baron in 1886. The downtown landmark oozes Texas style, from the mounted longhorns in the bar to the supple leather couches. Rooms are adorned with refurbished antiques and vintage curios.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin Play dress-up South Congress Avenue (SoCo) is one of Austin’s quirkiest neighborhoods, evidenced by one of its wackiest shops. Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds features more than 8,000 square feet of costumes, wigs, jewelry and accessories available to buy or rent. It’s been operating from the same location since 1984, and is always a fun browse, even if you’re not planning to buy.

Photo courtesy of Travel Texas / Chris Zebo A city of street art Austin was a city peppered with mosaics and murals long before street art exploded in popularity. You’ll find bits of public art all over the city, from this half-a-century-old mural on Guadalupe Street to the "Willie for President" piece painted across a wall on South Congress Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin Cheers to craft beer Austin frequently finds itself listed among the best craft beer cities in the United States, with countless breweries, beer bars, brewpubs and bottle shops. Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden on Sixth Street offers patio seating along Waller Creek as it passes through downtown.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin Tex-Mex obsession Tex-Mex might just be the most popular cuisine in Austin’s very international food landscape. This Texas take on Mexican food is best known for a few key staples: chips and queso, fajitas and enchiladas. Eldorado Cafe (chips and queso pictured) is just one place to sample some local flavors.

Photo courtesy of Travel Texas / Chris Zebo Central Texas 'cue Ask any meat eater in Austin, and they're likely to have their favorite pit master. The wildly popular Franklin Barbecue is a relative newcomer, while places like the County Line and Salt Lick BBQ (pictured) in nearby Driftwood, have been around for much longer.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin A cure for an Austin sweet tooth Amy's is a quintessential ice cream shop headquartered in Austin and has long been a favorite way to cool off in the Texas summers. Families can take free tours of the production facilities on Burnet Road, or stop into one of more than a dozen shops for a scoop. Amy’s rotates through hundreds of flavors, but Mexican Vanilla ranks among the most popular.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin High in the sky Each March, hundreds of colorful kites take to the skies during one of Austin’s longest running festivals (and the longest running festival of its kind in the nation). ABC Kite Fest takes place at Zilker Park, with awards for the fastest, strongest and weirdest kites.

Photo courtesy of Visit Austin Bluebonnets, the Texas flower Lupinus texensis, also known as the Texas bluebonnet, has become a symbol of the state, especially in spring. Some of the best places to see fields of these blooms in the Austin area include the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, the fields along the Capital of Texas Highway and the St. Edward's Park and Greenbelt (pictured).

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt Come here for the best view A favorite spot among lovebirds and photographers is the hill overlooking the Austin 360 Bridge (Pennybacker Bridge). A steep climb to the top rewards you with stellar views of downtown, the Austin hill country and the locally famous bridge spanning the Colorado River.

Photo courtesy of iStock / RoschetzkyIstockPhoto Austin's highest point For more incredible views, head to the top of Mount Bonnell, located inside Covert Park and considered the highest point in Austin at 775 feet. Climb the 106 steps to the top for views of downtown and the 360 Bridge.

Photo courtesy of Lydia Schrandt Land of lakes Lake Travis is more than 63 miles long with 271 miles of shoreline and ranks as the most visited freshwater lake in the state. Head to the Oasis to sip a margarita as the sun sets. For a more low-key sunset experience, stroll along the shores of Lake Austin (pictured).

