Go on a (virtual) tour of Tokyo with these gorgeous photos

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Welcome to Tokyo Old and new collide in Tokyo, Japan’s dazzling metropolis and capital city that spreads out in seemingly endless sprawl in all directions. Take a look at some of the city’s cultural icons and hidden gems through this photo tour.

Photo courtesy of ©Y.Shimizu/©JNTO In the shadow of the mountain On clear days, it’s possible to see Mount Fuji, Japan’s tallest peak, from many an observation deck throughout Tokyo. Here, the mountain is visible at sunset, with the Shinjuku ward in the foreground.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Literary paradise Tokyo’s Jimbocho ward is home to a cluster of universities and, therefore, a healthy demand for books. The neighborhood is now one of the largest bookshop districts on the planet, with some 200 bookstores, giving it the name Book Town. Antique books are a specialty, but you’ll find plenty of newer offerings as well.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Eloi_Omella Shibuya Scramble As many as 2,500 people make their way across Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo every two minutes at its busiest times, making it one of the world’s busiest intersections. People cross from all directions, giving the crosswalk the nickname "Shibuya Scramble."

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Tokyo from above For the best views and photo ops of the busy Shibuya Crossing, head to the observation deck of Shibuya Scramble Square. Visitors enjoy 360-degree views of the surrounding city, including the busy pedestrian crossing.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Eat your heart out No trip to Tokyo would be complete without a meal of yakitori, grilled chicken skewers cooked to order over charcoal. This inexpensive dish is typically served alongside a glass of cold beer, and while many restaurants have it on the menu, it’s best to get it from a specialty shop, called a yakitori-ya.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau A taste of Old Tokyo Step back in time in Tokyo with a stroll down Harmonica Alley. This narrow warren of alleys and covered streets, illuminated by red lanterns at night, is a popular spot for after-work drinks and snacks from standing-room-only eateries.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Harajuku fashion Spend some time wandering around Harajuku Station, and you’ll likely come face to face with Japan’s teenage fashion culture. Takeshita Street is a hub for trend-setting youth, with shops specializing in kawaii, grunge and goth fashion. Lady Gaga has even been known to shop here.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Colorful crossing Like many of the world’s great cities, Tokyo has its own iconic bridge, the Rainbow Bridge linking Odaiba and Shibaura Pier. Once the sun goes down, the bridge lights up with solar-powered, multi-hued lights. Both cars and pedestrians can cross the bridge; it takes about 30 minutes on foot.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Japan's Statue of Liberty Visitors to Tokyo might be surprised to see an icon much more closely associated with the United States. A smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty sits along the waterfront in Odaiba. It’s only 40 feet tall – about a seventh the size of its U.S. counterpart – but can appear larger due to the suspension bridge in the background.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Green Tokyo For a modern metropolis, Tokyo has quite a number of appealing green spaces. Inokashira Park ranks among the best, with a pond, row boats for rent, wooded walking paths and a shrine to one of Japan’s lucky gods.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Say "ahhh" The Japanese archipelago remains volcanically active, and that activity has created mineral hot springs throughout the country. You don’t have to stray far from Tokyo to enjoy a rejuvenating soak in one of these traditional onsen.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Shop 'til you drop People looking for some retail therapy won’t have to look far in Tokyo. There’s a shopping district for just about every taste, from the high-end stores of Ginza to the electronics of Shinjuku. For some one-stop shopping, head to the open-air Ameyoko market, where you’ll find clothing, cosmetics and food, all at famously cheap prices.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau The art of bonsai Bonsai, potted miniature trees, have garnered popularity around the world, but they originated in Japan. Keep an eye out for them as you wander around town, learn about the living art at Omiya Bonsai Village just north of Tokyo or do some window shopping at the Morimae Ginza Bonsai Shop in the Ginza district.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Springtime sakura Springtime means one thing in Japan: cherry blossoms. Chidorigafuchi ranks among the best viewing spots in Tokyo, with more than 260 sakura trees of several varieties. Enjoy the view from the pedestrian path alongside the moat, or from a row boat on the water.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Azalea Festival Cherry blossoms aren’t the only thing blooming in Tokyo. Nezu Shrine hosts the Azalea Festival each spring, when the shrine’s 3,000 azalea plants are in full bloom.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Tunnel of trees Come autumn, Tokyo’s ginkgo trees turn a bright golden color. Many Tokyo streets have the trees growing on either side, creating tunnels of fall foliage. Some of the best places to see them include Meiji Jingu Gaien, Showa Memorial Park and Yoyogi Park.

Photo courtesy of ©Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau Otaku culture Tokyo’s bustling Akihabara district is ground zero for otaku culture. Shoppers will find numerous shops and boutiques dedicated to anime and manga, as well as electronics. Visit Mandarake, one of the largest manga and anime shops in the world; eat Gundam-themed dishes at Gundam Cafe; or pick up some manga gear to take home.

