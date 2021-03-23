Explore Sint Maarten's delightful Dutch sights and shores on this photo tour

Photo courtesy of iStock / SeanPavonePhoto Welcome to Sint Maarten Sint Maarten - St. Martin is the smallest landmass in the world divided by two nations. The Dutch half of the island is known for its white sand teaches, turquoise waters and European flair. Let these photos inspire a future escape to this tropical paradise. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Cupecoy Beach Sun seekers in Sint Maarten have plenty of beaches to choose from, including the secluded Cupecoy Beach. Surrounded by limestone cliffs, this stretch of sand near the French border attracts surfers and sunbathers in equal measure. It’s also one of the top spots on the island to watch a sunset, with the island of Saba in the distance.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Sint Maarten Boardwalk This island has long been a popular port of call for cruise ships. For many visitors, the capital of Philipsburg is a first stop. The Philipsburg Boardwalk runs nearly the entire length of the Great Bay waterfront, with the sea to one side and a collection of hotels, restaurants and shops to the other.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Colorful Front Street For some of the best shopping and sightseeing in Sint Maarten, head to Front Street in Philipsburg. This main drag features a collection of souvenir shops, jewelry stores, parfumeries and other shops, all with duty-free status.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Downtown Courthouse The cupola-topped Philipsburg Courthouse on Front Street ranks among the most important and emblematic sites on the island. Built in 1793, the building was once the home of the town’s founder, Captain John Philips. Over the years, the structure has served as a post office, fire station and a jail.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Divi Little Bay Beach Resort Among the most idyllic resorts in Sint Maarten is Divi Little Bay Beach Resort. Set on its own private peninsula between Great Bay and Little Bay, the resort offers exclusive access to Little Bay Beach as well as convenient proximity to Fort Amsterdam. 10Best Where to stay in the British Virgin Islands: 10 of the best luxury resorts 10BEST Where to stay in the British Virgin Islands: 10 of the best luxury resorts

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Methodist Church Front Street is also home to the first and oldest Methodist church to be built on the island. The two-story shingled wooden building dates back to 1851.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Fort Amsterdam The Dutch built Fort Amsterdam in 1631 on a peninsula between Great Bay and Little Bay. Soon after, it was captured by the Spanish, and it became the most important Spanish garrison after Puerto Rico’s El Morro. It was abandoned in 1648, and all that remains are a few ruined walls and rusted cannons. The hike to the fort is worth it for the views.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Great Bay Beach The 2-mile-long Great Bay Beach ranks as a favorite among visitors for its close proximity to the cruise port and shopping of Front Street.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Guavaberry Emporium A former governor’s house on Front Street is now home to the headquarters of Guavaberry, Sint Maarten’s national liqueur. The spirit was originally made in people’s homes from rum, cane sugar and wild guavaberries – a fruit found in the hills toward the center of the island.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Happy Bay Beach For a quiet day at a secluded beach, take the short hike or boat ride to Happy Bay Beach on the French side of the island. Aside from a small beach shack selling BBQ, you won’t find any development or amenities on this stretch of sand. This makes for a welcome day away from the crowds.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Indigo Bay The soft sands of Indigo Bay, located in the southern part of Sint Maarten, is off the typical tourist radar. If you’re interested in water sports – kayaking, snorkeling or scuba diving in particular – this is a good spot to explore.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Kayaking Speaking of kayaking, one of the best ways to explore the scenic shores of Sint Maarten is with a paddle in hand. Calm, warm waters and stellar scenery make the island an excellent kayaking destination for paddlers of all levels.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Kim Sha Beach Kim Sha Beach, located near the entertainment hub of Simpson Bay, offers white sand, warm water and convenient amenities, like chaises, umbrellas and water sports equipment rentals.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Snorkeling The waters just off the shores of Sint Maarten provide a habitat for a colorful assortment of sea life, including corals, sea turtles, rays and tropical fish. Snorkel right from the sand at many of the island's best beaches.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Maho Beach Maho Beach might just be Sint Maarten’s most famous attraction, and it’s not because of the white sand and azure water. The beach’s proximity to the airport means that planes fly closely overhead as they land. 10Best These are the best cruise lines and ships of 2021 10BEST These are the best cruise lines and ships of 2021

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Mullet Bay Beach If you’ve had enough of the noisy spectacle at Maho Bay, head to nearby Mullet Bay Beach for a quiet alternative. This somewhat secluded beach is popular among locals, both for its soft sand and surf-ready beach break.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau St. Maarten's Causeway Bridge The Simpson Bay Causeway spans the width of Simpson Bay Lagoon. Like many bridges around the world, the pedestrian portion of this Dutch Caribbean bridge features a 'love zone' where couples can place locks to symbolize their feelings before strolling over the lagoon.

Photo courtesy of Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau Spiral staircase A coral stone spiral staircase leads visitors down to yet another stunning beach behind the Rainbow Beach Club near Cupecoy Beach.