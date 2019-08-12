search
 
graphic

Most Popular 10Best Lists

graphic

Most Popular 10Best Articles

 
SHOW MORE INFORMATION

What it's like to stay on the remote Great Barrier Island in New Zealand

The Great Barrier Island is more than a place, it's a way of life
Kae Lani

// By

By
Editor

 
  • slide 1

    The Great Barrier Island from above

    100 kilometers northeast of Auckland is the Great Barrier Island, New Zealand’s sixth largest island. It’s about a 4-hour ferry ride across the Hauraki Gulf, or about a 30-minute flight from Auckland Airport. If you end up flying, try to get a window seat. The lush green hills coming out of the vibrantly blue waters is a beautiful sight.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 2

    Experience the inner peace of Shinrin-yoku with certified guide, Vicky Kyan

    The Japanese art of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is a form of active meditation where a guide "invites" you to experience nature around you. Engaging in these playful activities helps you feel sensations you might otherwise unconsciously ignore – like what the wind feels like on your skin or what the trees smell like. The guided meditation ends with a tea ceremony.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 3

    Views of Puriri Bay from Trillium Lodge

    The first thing you’ll notice when you arrive at Trillium Lodge is the stunning view of the forested hills surrounding the Puriri Bay. On a clear day, you can see as far as Coromandel, a charming peninsula on New Zealand’s North Island.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 4

    Stargazing at Trillium Lodge

    The stunning landscapes surrounding Trillium Lodge aren’t the only gorgeous views. The night sky is also pretty spectacular.  When you’re staying here, you don’t have to go far to see some of the most incredible night sky views in the world.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 5

    Venture through Windy Canyon via Palmers Track

    A narrow passage called Palmers Track winds Windy Canyon, a volcanic rock formation where hikers can see remnants of ancient forests and kauri trees, which used to cover the island before European settlers introduced the timber industry. The trek offers spectacular views of Okiwi Basin, Whangapoua Beach, Kaitoke Beach and Medlands Beach. Palmers Track continues on to Mount Hobson (Hirakimata), the highest point on the island.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 6

    Wild manuka lines the trail along Palmers Track to Mt. Hobson (Hirakimata)

    The flowering manuka plant thrives in remote places like the Great Barrier Island. The plant is known for the resulting manuka honey, which is produced by bees who pollinate the manuka flower. Manuka grows wild in many areas of the island, from deep in the bush all the way to the mountaintops.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 7

    Kick back and soak in the sun at Medlands Beach

    Medlands Beach is one of the island’s most popular beaches and is easily accessible from Sandhills Road. With exceptional views of Oruawharo Bay, it’s a great place to lay out the beach towel, dip your feet in the blue waters and lounge about in the sun. Medlands Beach is also a popular meeting point for Good Heavens Dark Sky Experiences as well as WaiOra Wellbeing.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 8

    The world's first island Dark Sky Sanctuary

    There are only 10 International Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world, and of them, this is the first island that has earned this designation.  To earn IDA Dark Sky Sanctuary status, the area must have minimal light pollution and exceptional quality of starry nights. This designation will help the Great Barrier Island maintain its environment, preventing any future construction projects whose light may obstruct the view of the night sky.   

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 9

    Traverse the night sky with Good Heavens Dark Sky Experiences

    Journey through the night sky with Deborah Kilgallon and Hilde Hoven, the two passionate stargazers behind Good Heavens Dark Sky Experiences. You’ll be guided through not just the constellations of Western explorers, but through the constellations that the Māori used to track the seasons.  Depending on what time of year you go, you’ll also get a chance to see the faraway star systems – and even planets – through a telescope.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 10

    Relax in the shade under a pohutukawa tree

    The mighty pohutukawa tree blooms with bright crimson flowers during the month of December, which is how it became known as New Zealand’s Christmas tree.  The trees grow to be tall and sprawling and can live up to 1,000 years.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 11

    Take a hike

    Because the Great Barrier Island focuses on nature preservation, there are plenty of hikes for all levels throughout the island. The Aotea Track is a three-day, 25-kilometer loop that takes hikers through many of the island’s forests and mountain ranges.  

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 12

    Enjoy a soothing dip into Kaitoke Hot Springs

    An easy track through the bush off Whangaparapara Road leads to a shallow geothermal pool known as the Kaitoke Hot Springs. It is an undeveloped, natural hot spring, meaning the bottom feels a bit muddy and you may come out of the water feeling a bit slimy.  But after an hour-long hike, the hot spring can be a welcome respite.  

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 13

    Explore the Great Barrier Island's history at the Milk, Honey and Grain Museum

    The history of the Great Barrier Island may be young, but the story of the original pioneering families is a fascinating one.  Local resident, Dave Watson, has spent years collecting artifacts and photographs in an effort to document what life on the Great Barrier Island was like for early settlers.  The museum covers the industries that sustained the people of the Great Barrier Island including timber milling, copper mining, bee-keeping, gum digging and whaling.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 14

    Take a ride around the island in style

    Feel the wind in your hair as you take in incredible views of the island by riding a trike with the Go Great Barrier Island Tour. An experienced driver will not only drive you around the island, but will provide tons of information about Great Barrier’s history and ecology. It’s an easy and fun way to explore everything that Great Barrier Island has to offer!

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 15

    Cheers to off-the-grid brewing

    Aotea Brewing, a craft brewery on the Great Barrier Island, proves that you can be sustainable without sacrificing flavor. Using harvested rainwater and solar energy, this brewery has mastered the art of brewing off the grid.  

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 16

    Tune into Aotea FM Radio

    Pump up the volume because, yes, the Great Barrier Island has its own radio station.  Aotea FM Radio is a not-for-profit, community-run radio station, and it's 100% solar-powered!

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 17

    Take in the culture at the Aotea Community Art Gallery

    Though the Great Barrier Island has a small community, they have a very large cultural presence.  The gallery has several rooms full of works created by local artists, most of which are for sale.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 18

    Take an artistic detour to Black Cow Gallery

    This small, offbeat gallery displays the work of local artists Peter Edmonds and Fenella Christian.  Unique woodcarvings and vibrant paintings line the walls inside this tiny building in Schooner Bay. It’s a great place to see an interpretation of Great Barrier Island life or buy a one-of-a-kind souvenir.  

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

  • slide 19

    Encounter native wildlife

    The Great Barrier Island is filled with indigenous birds, animals, plants and marine life. The pied oystercatcher, as pictured here, is easy to spot, but some animals are more elusive. The chevron skink is the rarest animal on the island, and has only ever been seen on two islands in the Hauraki Gulf – the Great Barrier Island and the Little Barrier Island.

    Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

Green mountains lush with forests, or "bush" as New Zealanders call it, jut out of pristine teal waters. The roads are rugged, some gravel, some concrete, while others are just tire tracks through the sand.

Advertisement

Here on New Zealand's Great Barrier Island, the natural landscapes are idyllic, and its remote locale makes it the perfect getaway from the busy city of Auckland, which is only a four-hour ferry ride or a 30-minute flight in a small plane across the Hauraki Gulf.

Since 60% of the island is a nature reserve managed by the New Zealand Department of Conservation, it’s an ideal destination for travelers looking for an off-the-grid adventure. The island is abundant with hiking trails, places to go paddling, flawless beaches, hot springs and opportunities to encounter native flora and fauna.

The island’s dedication to nature preservation also attracts plenty of stargazers who enjoy spectacular night sky views. Thanks to the minimal development of the island, there is virtually no light pollution which, in 2017, earned the Great Barrier Island International Dark Sky Sanctuary status. There are only ten Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world and the Great Barrier Island is the first island to have that designation.

10BEST

Hidden gems and solitude await on unique South Island

10BEST

Hidden gems and solitude await on unique South Island

Though many come here to escape from the daily grind, life on the Great Barrier Island requires a lot of grit, and the paradise that it has become wasn’t built in a day. Early English settlers came to the Great Barrier Island around the mid-1800s, lured by a land grant deal that promised anywhere from 40 to 60 acres of land to anyone who could get themselves down to Auckland, New Zealand. After a four-month voyage, around a dozen families who were expecting to settle in the mainland, were instead sent to the remote Great Barrier Island.

The parcels of land they were allocated were not that desirable. The Great Barrier Island was virtually impassable – a wild terrain of steep cliffs and valleys dense with ancient kauri tree forests. They were left on their own to establish homesteads, farms and collaborate with one another to carve roads through the uneven landscape.

"It was a lot of hard work," explains Steve Billingham, owner of Go Great Barrier Island Tour. Billingham’s tour company helps visitors coordinate their stays on the island, offering them bespoke experiences that immerse guests in life on the island. "But it was also exciting to create an entirely new life. That’s why early settlers left England for New Zealand, and also why many people come to the Great Barrier Island today. To create an entirely new life."

In many ways, the island is still a work in progress driven by residents who, in pursuit of their passions, move the community forward. "What makes the Great Barrier Island so wonderful is the people," says Billingham, who hopes that visitors experience just how tightly knit of a community the island can be. "The people who live here see the potential in this place, and they help bring that potential out through their work."

Oystercatchers running across the beach on the Great Barrier IslandOystercatchers running across the beach on the Great Barrier Island — Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano

There’s an industrious spirit, similar to that of the pioneering families, that can be seen in many of the island’s 850 residents. Deborah Kilgallon and Hilde Hoven are two enthusiastic stargazers who followed their shared interest of astronomy and created Good Heavens Dark Sky Experiences, a tour company dedicated to sharing the mythologies and science of the night sky.

Vicky Kyan of WaiOra Wellbeing shares her passion of meditation and spiritual healing by guiding visitors in the art of Shinrin-yoku or "forest bathing," a Japanese tradition in becoming deeply connected with nature and oneself. Dave Watson documents the island’s history at the Milk, Honey and Grain Museum, which is located down the road from the Great Barrier Island Community Heritage & Arts Village, a gallery that celebrates and sells art created by locals.

There is no main electricity supply (everyone has private solar, wind and diesel generators) nor is there a main water supply system (most people collect rain water), but it doesn’t mean the island lacks any modern-day conveniences. At the Trillium Lodge, a bed and breakfast run by two descendants of one of the pioneering families, guests enjoy luxury accommodations with stunning views of mountains and Puriri Bay.

Nearby, at the alfresco bistro at Tipi & Bobs Waterfront Lodge, fresh seafood is served alongside beer brewed by Aotea Brewing, a brewery on the island that uses harvested rainwater and solar energy to make craft beer.

10BEST

What makes the Wairarapa one of New Zealand's top food scenes

10BEST

What makes the Wairarapa one of New Zealand's top food scenes

"Most people in the community aren’t going to the beach as much as you’d think," explains Kilgallon who, when she’s not guiding visitors through the night sky, volunteers at the children’s play center. "We’re filling our days volunteering and working multiple jobs – anything to keep things running smoothly on the island."

Spare time is invested back into the community where, in addition to work, residents are gardening, swapping produce and helping one another with home repairs. Even Billingham, who is busy keeping up with growing demand for tours of the Great Barrier Island, still finds time to drive the school bus. While some responsibilities are integral to keeping things moving on the island, some duties are a bit more fun, like DJing at the social club and taking turns running the island’s radio station.

For being a secluded island, there is a strong sense of community. Come to New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island for the blissful retreat into nature, but stay for the people whose will to live life by their own terms will inspire you to do the same.

Advertisement
Kae Lani

About Kae Lani

Some travelers follow their hearts – Kae Lani follows her gut. Obsessed with the history and origins of food, her journeys have taken her from exploring the Spice Route through Israel and Europe to searching for the Geisha coffee bean in Panama. Kae Lani is a contributing Food & Travel Editor with USA TODAY 10Best and has been featured in Roads & Kingdoms, Billboard, Fodor’s Travel, Budget Travel, Yahoo and more.

Read more about Kae Lani here.

Connect with Kae Lani via: Blog | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Google Plus
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Flipboard
×

×