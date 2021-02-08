Stroll through Rome (virtually) on a day's walking tour

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Rome wasn't built – but can definitely be explored – in a day As the old saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day. But even if you only have a day to explore its ancient history and distinctive cuisine, you won’t be disappointed with the memories you’ll collect from your experience in the Eternal City. From strolls along the picturesque Tiber River to visits to some of Rome’s most famous landmarks (with culinary adventures along the way), it will definitely be a day to remember. Check it out on this virtual tour. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Marvel at the world's largest ancient amphitheater It goes without saying that you’ll want to visit Rome’s magnificent Colosseum, the largest ancient amphitheater ever built (1st Century AD), and is still standing in the world today. While a tour of this world wonder may not fit in the timeline of a day visit, you can still marvel at this iconic symbol of Imperial Rome from the pathway surrounding it.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Sample one of Rome's favorite street foods If you visit Rome in the fall or winter, you’ll most likely see roasted chestnuts offered by street vendors near every historic site. Sold piping hot in paper bags, they are one of Rome’s most popular street foods. The meat of the chestnut has a slightly sweet, nutty flavor, and is creamy and smooth. It’s the perfect and healthy snack to energize you on your day’s tour through Rome’s glory. 10Best Why don't we roast chestnuts for the holidays anymore? 10BEST Why don't we roast chestnuts for the holidays anymore?

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona The Gladiator's Gate, portal to ancient combat As you make your way past the Colosseum, you’ll view the imposing Gladiator's Gate, through which the ancient warriors passed on the way to their deadly combat in the arena. It's an eerie feeling to stand where the gladiators once fought to the death, either in combat with fellow gladiators or with wild animals. The columns of the Roman Forum are also visible in the near distance.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Ancient Rome's largest public venue Your walk will take you past what looks like a public park (which it is today), but one that holds an unimaginable history. The Circus Maximus, built in the 6th century BC, is the oldest and largest of Rome’s public spaces. In its time, it could accommodate over 150,000 spectators for events such as public feasts, horse and chariot racing, athletic competitions, and dramatic plays – in addition to gladiator fights, cruel wild beast hunts and public executions.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Ancient Egypt in the center of Rome Less than a mile away from the Circus Maximus, you can marvel at another ancient Roman site: the Pyramid of Cestius, built some 2,000 years ago. At the time, all things Egyptian were the rage in Rome. The popular politician Caius Cestius had a mausoleum built in the style of an Egyptian pyramid to serve as his final resting place.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona The ancient market of Campo de' Fiori The Campo de' Fiori dates back to the 15th century and still bears the reputation of being Rome’s most famous marketplace. Vendors arrive early in the morning to sell the freshest of fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry and meats. As with any site in Rome, it has its history. A statue of Giordano Bruno, who was burned at the stake for heresy in 1600, looms over the square.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Enjoy farm-to-table cuisine, Italian-style In addition to its huge market, the Campo de' Fiore offers the opportunity to dine at several bistros and restaurants which are located in the buildings surrounding the square. It stands to reason that if you're looking for a true farm-to-table lunch, this would be a perfect place to enjoy that experience and restore your energy for the rest of your walking adventure through Rome’s glorious streets and plazas. Note that Rome offers a wide variety of public transportation options, including a Metro system that will take you to all the city’s most important landmarks (and all those mentioned in this tour) should at any point you grow tired of hoofing it.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Buon appetito The cuisine of Italy is known throughout the world for its exceptional flavor, no doubt owing to the emphasis that is placed on fresh, organic and simple ingredients. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes are also easy to find in Italy, as well as outstanding meat, poultry and fish options. You'll often hear the phrase "buon appetito" from your server, wishing you an enjoyable experience as you begin your meal.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona The Baroque square of Piazza Navona A two-minute walk will take you from the Campo de' Fiore market to the spectacular Piazza Navona, considered one of the largest and most beautiful squares in Rome. Created as a public space at the end of the 15th century, the piazza boasts several baroque fountains as well as beautifully preserved churches and buildings that surround the area.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona A photo opportunity awaits at every corner The Piazza Navona is one of several locations in Rome (such as the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps) that attract the amateur, as well as professional, photographer. Needless to say, you won’t want to put your camera or cell phone away as you explore these wonderful areas of Rome, collecting images that will fuel your memories for a lifetime. Fabulous photo ops are literally everywhere.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Bridge over Tiber The Tiber River has been the lifeblood of Rome since ancient times, providing a source of fresh water for the Romans, as well as a vehicle for transportation. Rome boasts hundreds of ancient bridges, known as ponti, and you can spend weeks, if not years, discovering them all. The Ponte Sant’Angelo is one of Rome’s oldest and most famous bridges, built by the Emperor Hadrian in 134 AD.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona The Tiber also serves as Rome's playground Don’t forget to look down when you are walking across Rome’s bridges to enjoy a view on the activities below. While swimming is not allowed in the Tiber, rowing is a popular activity, as well as walking and running along the paths that line both sides of the river. For those who have more time in the city, there is a wide selection of sightseeing boats that offer panoramic views of Rome from the water.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona A gelato lover's paradise You can’t visit Rome without sampling the gelato (Italian versions of ice cream and fruit sorbet). Take note that not all gelatos are equal, even in Italy. Do a Google search for the best gelato shops in your current neighborhood when you decide to stop for a break. Another tip: if you see more locals than tourists in the gelateria, you are definitely in the right place since Romans know their gelato! 10Best Unique ice creams around the world that you need to try 10BEST Unique ice creams around the world that you need to try

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Explore the wonders of Rome's Vatican City Visitors from around the world, of all ages and religions, make a visit to the Vatican a priority when they are in Rome. And rightly so. The moment you step through the entry of Saint Peter’s Basilica, you will be in another world, one of sublime art and fascinating history. An off-season visit, as pictured here in December, allows you to escape the summer crowds and experience the visit as the Romans do.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona Michaelangelo's masterpiece When you step into Saint Peter’s Basilica, you’ll definitely be overwhelmed by the grandeur of the interior. Before you start your tour, however, look to the right to view Michelangelo’s world-famous sculpture, Pietà. It’s hard to imagine that this Renaissance artist, at the age of 24, created this sublime work of art from an unhewn block of Carrara marble.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona History of the Vatican's Swiss Guard While you walk through the Vatican, you may wonder about the young men standing watch in various locations, dressed in colorful Renaissance garb. They are part of the Swiss Guard, established in 1506 by Pope Julius. With just 135 guards, this is the world’s smallest army, tasked with protecting the Pope and the Apostolic Palace. The recruits to the Guard must be unmarried Swiss Catholic males between 19 and 30 years of age who have completed basic training with the Swiss army.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Experience the architectural magnificence of the Vatican There is no way to savor the magnificence of Saint Peter’s Basilica in an hour, a day, or even a decade. Whatever time you have to visit, seize the moment to hone in on what most inspires you. For many, it is the architecture; for others, inspiration comes from the paintings and sculptures that line the Basilica. The Papal Altar and glorious rotundas, which inspired the domes of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., are overwhelmingly beautiful. Even if your time is limited, just stepping into the Basilica will make an impression that will last a lifetime.

Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona The trattoria: Italy's answer to fast food Needless to say, by the end of your day, you’ll be ready for some delicious Italian culinary specialties to stave off your hunger. If you don't have the time to dine at a formal restaurant, the trattoria (Italy's answer to fast food) may be just what you need. These eating establishments typically offer very reasonable prices, with the day’s specialties listed on a chalkboard. Most offer take-out options so you can enjoy your meal in any location.

Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona Arrivederci, Roma Say "arrivederci" (goodbye) to Rome as you watch the sun set behind its seven hills. Even if your stopover in this ancient city is short (i.e., if you are on a multi-city tour, a cruise excursion, or other itinerary that restricts your time here), know that you can experience a fascinating slice of Rome’s history and beauty in just one remarkable day.