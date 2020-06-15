These 20 photos will make you feel as if you're in Tampa Bay

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay Welcome to Tampa Tampa is a bit of an unsung destination in Florida, home to world-class museums, pristine white sand beaches, a lively waterfront and sunny weather throughout the year. Take a look at some of the city's highlights and hidden gems on this photo tour.

Photo courtesy of iStock / SeanPavonePhoto Downtown skyline Downtown Tampa, a business and commercial hub, sits right on the waterfront, with its high rises towering above excellent museums, restaurants, shops and bars.

Photo courtesy of iStock / Gabriele Maltinti Tampa Riverwalk The Tampa Riverwalk stretches for 2.4 miles through the heart of the city. The walkable, bikeable path connects some of the city’s top attractions, including the Museum of Art, Glazer Children’s Museum, Tampa Bay History Center and the Tampa Convention Center.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay Cigar Capital of the World Ybor City was once known as the Cigar Capital of the World, thanks to immigrants Gavino Gutierrez, Vicente Martinez Ybor and Ignacio Haya who began manufacturing cigars in Tampa in the late 1800s. Visitors can still watch the process of cigar rolling today at places like Nicahabana Cigars.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay The chickens of Ybor City Spend some time wandering around Ybor City, and you’ll likely encounter some of the city’s wild chickens. These legally protected fowl are direct descendants of the chickens brought by Ybor City’s original residents more than a century ago.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay A historic ride One of the best ways to get between Downtown Tampa and historic Ybor City is aboard the TECO Line Streetcar, a 2.7-mile electric heritage streetcar that’s completely free to ride.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay Waterside revitilization Colorful Sparkman Wharf along the Garrison Channel in downtown Tampa is the go-to place for waterfront dining, drinking and live music. The area gets its name from Stephen Sparkman, the region’s first congressman who secured funding to dig channels into Tampa’s downtown.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay The University of Tampa The University of Tampa riverfront campus is known for its impressive architecture, including the Moorish Revival Plant Hall, a National Historic Landmark built in 1891.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay Take a walk in Hyde Park The historic neighborhood of Hyde Park has long been one of Tampa’s most fashionable zip codes. The residential neighborhood of historic homes and bungalows is also home to Hyde Park Village, an upscale shopping and dining destination.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay The green side of Tampa Tampa is home to more than 3,540 acres of parkland, including 178 parks and more than 300 miles of trails. Water Works Park, situated at the northern end of the Tampa Riverwalk, is home to an outdoor amphitheater, splash pad, and sprawling green space on the banks of the Hillsborough River.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay On the water Outdoor recreation in Tampa often takes place on the water. Those looking to escape the city can grab a paddle to explore the Hillsborough River just outside the urban center, where it’s possible to spot turtles, alligators and birds.

Photo courtesy of iStock / benedek Walk on the wild side Just a few minutes outside downtown Tampa, Hillsborough River State Park feels worlds away, thanks to its 7 miles of nature trails, campgrounds, class II river rapids and an ADA accessible swimming pool.

Photo courtesy of iStock / mokee81 World's longest sidewalk Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard is known as the World’s Longest Continuous Sidewalk, stretching for 4.5 miles along Tampa Bay. You’ll find people out on the trail at almost all hours of the day walking, jogging, biking and soaking up the bay and downtown views.

Photo courtesy of Visit Tampa Bay Downtown views For the best views of the Tampa skyline (especially around sunset), make your way to the fishing pier at Ballast Point Park. The park also features a boat ramp, picnic shelters, a playground and a waterpark.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay Paint the town green Each St. Patrick’s Day, Tampa celebrates with the Mayor’s River O’Green Fest, where the Hillsborough River gets dyed bright green. The free event features live entertainment, family activities, food trucks and plenty of beer.

Photo courtesy of Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay A pirate's life During the late 18th and early 19th centuries, a pirate by the name of José Gaspar plundered along the coast of West Florida. Each year, Tampa celebrates its pirate history with the Gasparilla Pirate Fest, when the pirate ship Jose Gasparilla invades Tampa Bay.

