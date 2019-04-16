graphic

There's still time to see the 2019 super bloom

  • And the bloom goes on

    Greater than average rainfall this winter in Southern California led to a repeat of another super bloom this spring. And it’s not over yet.  There is still time to enjoy the fields of wildflowers that carpet the hills and valleys of the region.  Diamond Valley Lake & Marina, near the town of Hemet, California, is a perfect place to hike the trail which is brimming with blooms. More varieties are expected to blossom through April and early May.  The marina is open Wednesday through Sunday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Sea of blooms

    Delight in a seemingly endless field of ranunculus flowers that stretch out over 50 acres at the Flower Fields of Carlsbad, California. The gardens, which opened some 60 years ago, are located a 45-minute drive north from San Diego and can be enjoyed now through May 12.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Pining for lupines

    No matter where you explore on your wildflower adventure through Southern California, you are sure to spot a cluster of wild blue lupines. This ubiquitous wildflower, which even grows in the Arctic Circle, is definitely a harbinger of spring.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Hidden fields

    Don't be surprised to find a spectacular flower field right off a commercial road, tucked in between residential neighborhoods, as in this small town near Temecula, California.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Social butterfly

    You'll delight not only in the colorful profusion of blooms, but also in the delicate butterflies you'll see along the way. Southern California has approximately 170 species of butterflies. This blue butterfly, the size of a thumbnail, posed patiently for a photo for minutes before it finally went on to discover its next bloom.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Beach blossoms

    You don’t have to travel to Southern California's mountains and valleys to marvel at the wildflowers. Here on the beach of La Jolla near San Diego, spring daisies and a flock of pelicans provide a picture-perfect backdrop to the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Prolific poppies

    Designated California's state flower in 1903, the California poppy is a mainstay of the California spring landscape. While some of the current super bloom poppy fields may be fading, this wildflower actually blooms through late spring to early summer in Southern California, so there is a good chance you'll still be able to enjoy its beauty during an upcoming visit.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Busy as a bee

    Look closely during your nature walk and you’ll catch busy bees hard at work sipping wildflower nectar.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Desert flair

    April is a perfect time to visit the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, located 85 miles east of San Diego. This is when the flame-tipped ocotillo bursts into bloom.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Cactus flower

    The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is also the perfect place to view the colorful blooms of the Beavertail cactus. The red-to-lavender flowers are 2 to 3 inches wide and bloom March to June, so there is still plenty of time to seek them out in the desert landscape.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Seaside blooms

    Wildflowers bloom all over San Diego County in spring, even in the local marinas. Here in the Point Loma neighborhood of the city, the striking blooms of the aloe vera plant enhance the view on the line-up of classic sailboats.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Hike through flower fields

    You can still enjoy fields of wildflowers in the higher elevations of Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, located near the historic mining town of Julian, California. A network of 25 moderate hiking trails will take you past beautiful pine and oak forests, flowering meadows and vernal streams.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Floral splendor in the heart of San Diego

    San Diego's beautiful Balboa Park is home to an amazing variety of trees, plants and flowers from around the world. April is a perfect time to visit the Japanese Friendship Garden to admire the profusion of blooming flowers and plants. You'll also find hidden wildflower groves all through this world-renowned park – so keep your eyes open!

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Urban delight

    Don't be surprised to find a spectacular flower field right off a busy road, tucked in between residential neighborhoods, as in this town located near Lake Elsinore, California. On a clear day, you can view the beautiful peaks of the San Bernardino mountains – an added bonus!

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Cactus garden

    From April to June, you can admire the delicate blooms of the cholla cactus in the Cholla Cactus Garden located in Joshua Tree National Park near Palm Springs, California. While the garden is directly off the main road, if time permits, take the Cholla Cactus Nature Trail, a flat loop that will lead you through nearly 10 acres of landscape dominated by this intriguing cactus.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • The road less traveled

    Getting off the beaten path often has its rewards. Wildflowers flourish in the backcountry near Temecula, California, and the rustic scenes of farmland are an added bonus.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Chia source

    Did you know those chia seeds you sprinkle in your yogurt or over your salad come from this lovely flower, growing wild in a field near Temecula, California?

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Rose garden splendor

    While obviously not a wildflower, the water lilies in the pond at the Rose Haven Heritage Garden in Temecula, California, have never been so large and lovely thanks to the winter rains, according to docent reports. The garden, open to the public at no charge, is home to some 1,600 rose varieties with first blooms to be enjoyed during April and May.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Wine country wildflowers

    The award-winning De Portola Wine Trail in Temecula. home to more than 50 wineries, is definitely a visitor experience you won't want to miss. An added plus in the spring months are views on the wildflowers that make their home between the budding grapevines, as seen here at the Cougar Winery.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

