There's still time to see the 2019 super bloom

And the bloom goes on

Greater than average rainfall this winter in Southern California led to a repeat of another super bloom this spring. And it’s not over yet. There is still time to enjoy the fields of wildflowers that carpet the hills and valleys of the region. Diamond Valley Lake & Marina, near the town of Hemet, California, is a perfect place to hike the trail which is brimming with blooms. More varieties are expected to blossom through April and early May. The marina is open Wednesday through Sunday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.



Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona