This destination is the Philippines' best-kept secret

Ilocos Sur's best secret: Pinsal Falls

Perhaps even more impressive for waterfall-lovers are the cascades of Pinsal Falls, located in Ilocos Sur. These falls cascade from a river canyon that has warm springs and an abundance of natural swimming holes. You can take a bamboo raft to the base of the falls, charter a boat on the river that passes through here, and spend the whole day picnicking and hiking above the falls. Once again, other than a handful of locals, you’re likely to have this gorgeous spot mostly to yourself.



Photo courtesy of Dave Stamboulis