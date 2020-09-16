Vote for the best ways to hit the road in style

The open road is calling

Note from 10Best: Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us.

2020 has become the year of the road trip, with more and more Americans choosing to explore America the Beautiful by car or RV. In celebration of the allure of the open road, we're looking for the continent's best road trip amenities and accommodations. Vote for your favorites in each category once per day until voting closes on Monday, October 12 at noon ET.

Best Gas Station Brand

On December 1, 1913, America’s first drive-in gas station opened in Pennsylvania. Instead of hauling gasoline cans from pharmacies, motorists could now pull up, refuel and keep on driving. As more and more families owned cars (and lived further and further from city centers), fueling stations began popping up along highways across America.

Today, we measure a gas station experience by much more than just the fuel. How clean are the bathrooms? How fresh is the coffee? What snack options are available? Can I get a hot meal? These 20 brands cater to the needs of drivers in all of these ways.

Best Glamping Resort

When you combine the words “glamorous” and "camping," you get "glamping." This form of travel marries the beauty and simplicity of the great outdoors with the modern amenities and creature comforts of a hotel. While the term has only been around since 2005 (it was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2016), the practice of comfortable tent living is nothing new.

These 20 glamping resorts offer some of the best locations and amenities in the United States.

Best Roadside Motel

During the early years of the 20th century, Americans took to the nation’s brand new highways, and roadside motels (a portmanteau of “motor hotel”) popped up to accommodate these travelers. Many of these historic properties have gotten retro-chic makeovers, blending their vintage charm with modern amenities.

Best RV Park / Campground

These RV parks and campgrounds, nominated as the best in the U.S., offer basic facilities, beautiful scenery and access to some of the country’s most interesting places.

Best RV Resort

A stay at one of these 20 luxury RV resorts, nominated as the best in the U.S, gives you the best of both worlds – the comforts of your own mobile home and the amenities of a five-star resort. Perks go far beyond full hookups and Wi-Fi with extras like swimming pools, movie theaters, tennis courts, private docks and full-service spas.

Best State Park for RVers

The United States is home to more than 10,000 state park units, attracting some 739 million annual visitors. As more and more travelers seek the open road and open spaces, those numbers will continue to grow. More and more of these parks are catering to RV travelers, with campgrounds, hookups and other amenities.

Best Vintage Trailer Hotel

You don’t have to own an RV to enjoy the trailer camping experience. These vintage trailer park resorts transform restored Airstreams and vintage trailers into unique hotel rooms, set amid some of the nation’s prettiest scenery.

