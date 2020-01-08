What are the best places in the Caribbean?

Tell us about your dream tropical getaway

When asked to imagine a tropical paradise, most people probably envision a scene that looks a lot like the Caribbean.

To help shed light on this slice of vacation heaven, 10Best needs you to help us name the Caribbean's best resorts, beaches, attractions, bars, distilleries, golf courses and restaurants. You can vote once per category, per day until voting ends on Monday, February 3 at noon ET. The winners will be announced on Friday, February 14.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Caribbean Attraction

There's more to the Caribbean than beautiful beaches — Photo courtesy of iStock / Wirepec

There's more to the Caribbean than just beautiful beaches (though we love those, too). From waterfalls and caves to zip lines and historic plantations, Caribbean travelers have no shortage of things to see and do.

Best Caribbean Beach

Which stretch of sand is your favorite? — Photo courtesy of iStock / zstockphotos

Beach junkies and sun lovers will find some of the world's most spectacular stretches of sand on the islands of the Caribbean. With so many palm tree-lined, silky sand expanses leading down to warm, azure water, it's hard to narrow it down to just 20.

Best Caribbean Beach Bar

Sip tropical cocktails at these toes-in-the-sand beach bars — Photo courtesy of iStock / Lisa5201

Nothing says "vacation" quite like sipping a tropical cocktail while digging your toes in the sand. The Caribbean could be called the beach bar capital of the world with countless places to sip the day away.

Best Caribbean Golf Course

Tee off at these top Caribbean golf courses — Photo courtesy of iStock / valio84sl

Laid-back, fun, insanely beautiful – these are a few of the phrases you could use to describe the experience of golfing in the Caribbean, and there are more choices than ever for teeing off in the tropical sun.

Best Caribbean Resort

Which resort is on your bucket list? — Photo courtesy of iStock / Christian Wheatley

Powder-soft sands, crystal clear waters, sumptuous accommodations and exquisite service characterize these top tropical escapes in the Caribbean, chosen by a panel of Caribbean travel experts as the best in the region.

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery

Rum was born in the Caribbean — Photo courtesy of iStock / itakdalee

If there's one thing the Caribbean is as well-known for as its beaches, it's rum. The spirit was first distilled on the islands during the 17th century when sugar plantation slaves discovered that molasses – a byproduct of the refining process – could be fermented into alcohol.

Caribbean rum producers have spent the centuries since perfecting the process of distillation, aging and blending, and many of the world's best rums come from the Caribbean.

Best Restaurant in the Caribbean

Island flavors shine at these top regional restaurants — Photo courtesy of iStock / Visionkick

The Caribbean is a melting pot of cultures and ethnic influences, and that diversity is reflected in its food. Culinary gems here range from fine dining to beachside seafood shacks serving up dishes good enough to make even the most discerning foodie swoon.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, February 14.