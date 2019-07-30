search
 
Why you need to explore Suisun Valley, undiscovered wine country

  • Unspoiled wine destination

    There’s a good reason why Fairfield, California’s tourism slogan reads "uncomplicated, uncongested, unspoiled." This wine region, located just 20 miles from the town of Napa, is best known as being home to the world-famous Jelly Belly Candy Company. Yet most people don’t realize it also boasts a lovely historical city center and a picturesque wine trail in the lush Suisun Valley, featuring award-winning wineries and tasting opportunities.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • The charm of yesteryear

    Fairfield, like many small historic towns throughout California, has a charming main street. The colorful neon sign which spans Texas street was erected in 1925 and remains a source of civic pride to this day.

    Photo courtesy of Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau

  • Jelly Belly tour

    Don’t miss the free Jelly Belly Candy Company self-guided factory tour. Did you know it takes over a week to make a single Jelly Belly jelly bean?  You’ll marvel at all the portraits of famous people, made from thousands of jelly beans, on display throughout the factory.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Undiscovered wine country

    Few travelers driving Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco realize that just a few miles from the Fairfield city limits is a thriving wine country. You can see acres of grapevines growing amid a backdrop of the verdant rolling hills of the lush Suisun Valley.

    Photo courtesy of Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau

  • Rustic charm, fabulous wines

    One of the Suisun Valley’s winery gems is the lovely, rustic Blue Victorian, part of the Vezer Family Winery, where you can enjoy a 30-minute signature wine tasting of their award-winning vintages for $30 per person.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • No ordinary beer

    There isn’t a brew imaginable that hasn’t been perfected at Fairfield’s Heretic Brewing Company. This innovative company takes beer to a whole new level with a list of brews that will make your head swim. Try the Chocolate Hazelnut Porter, or the "Juicier than Thou" IPA with mango, just two of the many options available in their tasting room, which also features a full kitchen offering a variety of locally-sourced menu options.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Pay a visit to Fairfield's neighbor, the city of Napa

    The picturesque city of Napa, gateway to the world-famous Napa Valley, is a mere 20 miles from the heart of Fairfield.  Depending on the time of year, it may be next to impossible to book a room in Napa Valley, so keep Fairfield in mind as it offers a wide variety of excellent hotel accommodations at all price levels.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Pedaling past the vines

    The backroads that traverse Fairfield's wine country are less trafficked than in other parts of the region and make biking a scenic joy all year long. Several bike rental bike shops are available both in Fairfield and surrounding areas.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Historic Fairfield

    Fairfield, founded by clipper ship captain Robert Waterman in 1856 and named for his hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut, was formally incorporated in 1903 and serves as the county seat of Solano County. The Old Solano County Courthouse, erected in 1914, is one of the many historical buildings that line the streets of Fairfield’s downtown. Fairfield is also the home of the Travis Air Force Base, which was built east of town in 1942.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Rock out

    You’ll enjoy a wide variety of local entertainment along the Suisun Valley wine trail. This rock band, performing at the Wooden Valley Winery, specializes in the "oldies-but-goodies" song list, which inevitably propels dancers of all ages to the dance floor.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Small town charm

    Small towns across the United States are a joy to visit, as there can be many opportunities to gather together for a community celebration. We weren’t there to photograph Fairfield’s upcoming Tomato Festival, but chances are it's a colorful event to experience, indeed.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Gourmet cuisine

    Fairfield offers a wide variety of excellent dining options. For a truly gourmet experience on Fairfield’s Suisun Valley wine trail, pay a visit for lunch or dinner to the Mankas Steakhouse where you will enjoy exquisite cuisine fresh from the valley's farms.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Vintage finds

    If you love to shop for antiques, you won’t want to miss a visit to the Pieces In Time antique store, centrally located on Fairfield's Texas street, for some wonderful finds at reasonable prices.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Olive garden

    Taste exceptional Suisun Valley olive oil and wines while looking out over the picturesque olive groves at Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company. The family-owned, organic farm is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tastings of world-class olive oil with food pairings, unique balsamic vinegar reductions and sustainably-grown wines and local craft beer.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • It's all in the details

    As you walk along Fairfield's main street, don’t forget to look up to capture a view of exquisite architectural details from the 1920s that decorate many of the vintage buildings.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Old World charm

    Fairfield’s Suisun Valley’s rustic charm is evident at the picturesque Wooden Valley Winery and Vineyards. Open since the 1930s, Wooden Valley was purchased by Italian first-generation immigrants, Mario and Lena Lanza in 1944. Their grandsons now operate the winery. You’ll feel, and taste, the Old World tradition in their delicious wines.

    Photo courtesy of Tony DiBona

  • Mellow mood

    Turn off your cell phone for an afternoon and enjoy a wine tasting as you lay back and relax in any one of Suisun Valley's many rustic wineries.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

  • Sunset magic

    Watch the sun sink below the hills of the Suisun Valley at the Vezer Family Winery while you sip the exceptional wines created from the lush vineyards surrounding you.

    Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona

About Joanne DiBona

You'll never see Joanne without a camera or two strapped around her neck as she travels around the world, together with her photographer husband Tony, to unearth new and exciting destinations to share with her readers. Her professional career includes a long tenure in communications with the San Diego Tourism Authority, where she gained expertise with both the camera and the descriptive word. When she’s not adding fresh images to her SCENIC PHOTOGRAPHY website, she's posting her current adventures on her popular TRAVEL BLOG . Joanne is a member of the esteemed Society of American Travel Writers (SATW).
 

Read more about Joanne DiBona here.

Connect with Joanne via: Blog | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest

