Why you need to explore Suisun Valley, undiscovered wine country

Historic Fairfield

Fairfield, founded by clipper ship captain Robert Waterman in 1856 and named for his hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut, was formally incorporated in 1903 and serves as the county seat of Solano County. The Old Solano County Courthouse, erected in 1914, is one of the many historical buildings that line the streets of Fairfield’s downtown. Fairfield is also the home of the Travis Air Force Base, which was built east of town in 1942.



Photo courtesy of Joanne DiBona