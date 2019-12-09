Escape to a beachside food and drink festival in Florida

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival is back for its 13th year with a lineup of celebrity chefs

The 13th annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival takes place December 12-15 — Photo courtesy of Capehart Photography

Escaping to Florida in winter in search of blue skies and balmy weather is a time-honored tradition. Throw in food from celeb chefs and award-winners like Daniel Boulud, Elizabeth Falkner, Marc Murphy, Sarah Grueneberg, and Adam Richman and you’ve got yourself one decadent warm weather weekend.

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival in South Florida is back for its 13th year, from December 12th to 15th, with a lineup ranging from sprawling tasting events with tons of samples to intimate dinners with chefs from all over the country.

Nineteen main events are planned for the four-day culinary festival, all happening in the ritzy Palm Beaches, located about 90 minutes north of Miami. They’re all a bit of a splurge, so if you’re planning to go to a few, check out the ticket packages.

Here are 10 standout events at this year’s Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival.

One Caribbean Night

Avocado Grill, Palm Beach Gardens

December 12 at 7 p.m., $195 - Get tickets »

Head to Avocado Grill for One Caribbean Night — Photo courtesy of Capehart Photography

Chef Julien Gremaud, who hails from St. Tropez, France, is inviting Dean Max of DJM Restaurants and James Beard Award-winners Mike Lata of Fig in Charleston, South Carolina and Jonathon Sawyer of the Greenhouse Tavern in Cleveland, Ohio to his kitchen at the popular Avocado Grill.

Together, they'll be creating a unique five-course meal highlighting seafood along with wine pairings and cocktails.

Spice

Avocado Grill, West Palm Beach

December 13 at noon, $135 - Get tickets »

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneet Chauhan (@maneetchauhan) on Nov 19, 2019 at 7:53am PST

"Chopped" judge and cookbook author Maneet Chauhan heads to Julien Gremaud’s second location of Avocado Grill for a five-course Indian lunch, complete with wine and cocktails. She worked in top hotels in India before relocating to the U.S. and opening several restaurants in Nashville

She's joined by Pushkar Marathe, who left India to cook around the world before landing in South Florida with Ghee Indian Kitchen and Stage Kitchen.

Gravy

Cafe Sapori, West Palm Beach

December 13 at noon, $135 - Get tickets »

Gravy is a five-course Italian feast — Photo courtesy of Capehart Photography

If you’re craving Italian fare for lunch instead, sign up for this five-course feast. Fabrizio Giorgi of Cafe Sapori is bringing in three notable chefs to cook with him: Elizabeth Falkner, a restaurateur-turned-consultant who regularly competes on cooking shows like "Top Chef Masters"; James Beard Award-winner Tony Mantuano, partner at the Michelin-starred Spiaggia in Chicago; and "Top Chef" winner Joe Flamm, who recently left Spiaggia to open his own restaurant.

Southern Revival

The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach

December 13 at noon, $135 - Get tickets »

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Regional (@eat_regional) on Sep 20, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

How many cooks can you fit in one kitchen? Michael Hackman, Tory McPhail, Sarah Sipe, and Stephen Stryjewski, chef-partner at New Orleans’ Cochon, are squeezing in next to "Top Chef" alum Lindsay Autry at her restaurant The Regional for a five-course Southern lunch with wine pairings and cocktails.

Kids Kitchen

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

December 14 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., $50 - Get tickets »

"Chopped" judges are hosting cooking classes for kids — Photo courtesy of Capehart Photography

It’s never too early to start practicing your kitchen skills. Sign up aspiring young chefs for a Kids Kitchen class at the chic Four Seasons in Palm Beach. "Chopped" judges Marc Murphy (Landmarc, Ditch Plains) and Maneet Chauhan are each leading a session. Kids go home with an apron and a chef hat.

Master Taste

Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy, Palm Beach

December 14 at 11 a.m., $125 - Get tickets »

Get a wine lesson with Master Sommelier Virginia Philip — Photo courtesy of Virginia Philip

Start your Saturday off right with a wine tasting led by Master Sommelier Virginia Philip at her wine shop and school.

Porch BBQ

Oceano Kitchen, Lantana

December 14 at noon, $100 - Get tickets »

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oceano Kitchen (@oceanokitchen) on Jul 14, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

You’re going to need a hearty meal after all that wine (we know you’re supposed to spit, but…). Chefs Cindy and Jeremy Bearman of modern American restaurant Oceano Kitchen and guest chef Stephen Stryjewski are throwing a barbecue with plenty of smoked meat along with, yes, more wine. This time it comes from Paul Hobbs Winery in northern California.

Indulge

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

December 14 at 5:30 p.m., $175 - Get tickets »

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach (@fspalmbeach) on Sep 21, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

Sample of bit of everything at this tasting event with top chefs setting up food stations on the Four Seasons’ poolside terrace. The hotel’s Jose Gamez is joined by Anita Lo, Mary Attea, Michael Anthony, Ashley Christensen, Elizabeth Falkner, Joe Flamm, Ben Ford, Jose Garces, Matthew Jennings, Tony Mantuano and Marc Murphy.

Daniel & Friends

Cafe Boulud, Palm Beach

December 15 at 11 a.m., $150 - Get tickets »

Brunch with Daniel Boulud and guest chefs — Photo courtesy of Capehart Photography

An al fresco brunch in a sunny locale sounds good on its own, even before you add in internationally acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud. He’s cooking with Rick Mace of Cafe Boulud and guest chefs Alon Shaya, Michael Anthony, Elizabeth Falkner, and Richard Blais.

It’s a tasting-style meal with different food stations, plus wine and cocktails.

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tasting

Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach

December 15 at 3 p.m., $95 - Get tickets »

The final festival event is the Grand Tasting — Photo courtesy of Capehart Photography

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival closes out with this Grand Tasting event, where 90 restaurants, wineries and distilleries offer a mix of savory bites, sweet desserts and wine and liquor tastings. You may want to book your flight home for Monday morning.