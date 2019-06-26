search
 
graphic

Most Popular 10Best Lists

graphic

Most Popular 10Best Articles

 
SHOW MORE INFORMATION

Explore the compelling legacy of sailing canoes in Hawaii

These vessels were used to cross the Pacific
Dana Rebmann

// By

By
Napa Valley Local Expert

 
  • slide 1

    Bringing aloha to Maui's shores

    The Wa‘a Kiakahi festival was created 15 years ago to teach locals and visitors about the history of the Hawaiian sailing canoe. Every June, six-member crews aboard sailing canoes race to the shores most refer to as Kā‘anapali Beach. There, they spend three days keeping the future of sailing canoes alive by passing on the legacy to others.

    Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

  • slide 2

    Race to the sandy finish

    Paddling hard, it was a race to the beach for the traditional sailing canoes taking part in the 2019 Wa‘a Kiakahi festival. Run by the Hawaiian Sailing Canoe Association (HSCA), the visit to Kā‘anapali Beach Resort takes place in between a series of races that stretches through most of the summer. Beachgoers have a front row seat as the sailing canoes charge into the sand.

    Photo courtesy of Brian Welsh

  • slide 3

    Welcoming paddlers ashore

    Iokepa Nae’ole, waterman and Cultural Resource Specialist at Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel led the traditional Hawaiian arrival ceremony, welcoming the crew. 

    Photo courtesy of Brian Welsh

  • slide 4

    Getting to know Hawaiian sailing canoes

    Outrigger canoe paddling is the official team sport in Hawaii. But traditional sailing canoes are rare. Many people, including Hawaiians, know very little – if anything – about the vessel’s history or how much fun they can be out on the water.

    Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

  • slide 5

    Evolution of the Hawaiian sailing canoe

    The materials used to build sailing canoes have changed dramatically over the years, but designs have remained similar, with a nod toward making vessels faster by constructing longer, sleeker boats. Sailing in ‘Aukai O Maui, the Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel team hit 16 miles per hour during the 2019 Wa‘a Kiakahi festival race to Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. Its fastest speed on record is 20 miles per hour.

    Photo courtesy of Gloria Reed

  • slide 6

    The art of paddling

    When paddling, one hand goes on the top handle of the paddle, the other goes down low, closer to the blade. Though it may look like an arm workout, you want to use your back; your arms guide the paddle. Crew alternate sides when paddling, and timing is key to success and speed. "Like dancing in a chorus line, if one person is off, it messes up the whole line," said Ray Glauser, captain of ‘Aukai O Maui.

    Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

  • slide 7

    Preserving Hawaiian culture

    Trying to keep Hawaiian tradition alive, crews navigate from one island to the next without the assistance of any high-tech equipment. It’s done the old-fashioned way, using a magnetic compass, landmarks and by studying maps ahead of time. GPS technology is carried on board the sailing canoes, but is used only in case of emergency.

    Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

  • slide 8

    Teaching future generations

    The best way to understand the speed and power of a Hawaiian sailing canoe is to be on one. Crews happily offer free sailing canoe rides to future fans of all ages. An entire day of the Wa‘a Kiakahi festival is dedicated to teaching folks how to paddle and getting them out on the water. (Kids too young to paddle are invited to enjoy the ride seated on the canoe trampoline.)

    Photo courtesy of Brian Welsh

  • slide 9

    Inspiring a love for the environment

    During the arrival ceremony crew members are encouraged to take advantage of teachable moments that might arise when taking sailing canoe newcomers out on the water. Whether they live in Hawaii or Kansas, the hope is that fostering a love and appreciation for the ocean will inspire people to work harder to take care of it.

    Photo courtesy of Brian Welsh

  • slide 10

    Early morning preparations

    When the sailing canoes aren’t out on the ocean, they’re parked in the sand, giving beachgoers plenty of opportunity to get up close and ask questions. The last morning of the festival is a bit of a frenzy, as crews fine-tune their rigs and prepare for the day’s upcoming race. The sailing canoe, Kahiau, is the oldest in the bunch. In Hawaiian, kahiau means "to give freely without expecting anything in return."

    Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

  • slide 11

    Off they go

    After a traditional Hawaiian ceremony on the beach and a seemingly mass lineup of crew cannon balls into the surf for one last dip, it was time to go. And with a final blow into a conch shell, they were off again, racing toward Molokai, forecasting winds and bumps, hoping Mother Nature might give them a push toward the next shore.

    Photo courtesy of Dana Rebmann

The Wa‘a Kiakahi festival takes place every June in Kā‘anapali, Maui, to teach people about the legacy of the Hawaiian sailing canoe. The three-day event is run by the Hawaiian Sailing Canoe Association (HSCA) and it features traditional ceremonies, free sailing canoe rides for anyone with the desire to jump aboard, and the opportunity to see crews in racing action.

Advertisement

What are your favorite Hawaiian restaurants, hotels and beaches? Voting ends July 1st at noon »

Iokepa Nae’ole, waterman and Cultural Resource Specialist says, "The sailing canoe is how we populated the expanse of the Pacific Ocean. So, when you think about migration, if it wasn’t for the Polynesians having mastered the ability to build canoes, sail them, navigate between huge expanses of open ocean. If it wasn’t for all that, I wouldn’t be here right now. All my brothers out there, they wouldn’t be here right now."

The sailing canoes you'll see at the festival look a bit different than the ones Nae'ole's ancestors would've used, however. Natural resources have been replaced by stronger building materials such as fiberglass, carbon fiber, epoxy and nylon rope. And while the boats may be sleeker and faster, the navigation methods used aboard do not incorporate modern technology.

Those in attendance also have the opportunity to board one of these vessels and experience what it's like at sea, offering an entirely different perspective than just admiring it from the beach. Folks that turn out to the festival have a whole lot of fun on the sea and sand while learning about Hawaiian culture and tradition. It's truly a treat for all ages.

Advertisement
Dana Rebmann

About Dana Rebmann

Dana Rebmann moved from San Francisco to Wine Country in search of sunshine. Amazing wine and food was a delightful bonus. A former television producer for NBC News, Dana is a regular contributor to a number of publications including Viator, Luxury Retreats, Gogobot, Hotel Scoop, Shermans Travel and family luxury travel website Ciao Bambino. She is also the travel correspondent for KRON4 News in San Francisco. When not buckled in on a plane, she’s trying to keep up with two teenage daughters. See where she is exploring this week at her website.

Read more about Dana Rebmann here.

Connect with Dana via: Blog | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Google+ | Pinterest | StumbleUpon

Google Plus
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Flipboard
×

×