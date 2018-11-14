What makes your holidays the happiest? Vote now

Help us crown America's best seasonal events and festivities

Halloween has come and gone, and holiday tunes are taking over the airwaves. Ready or not, the holidays are upon us, and 10Best wants to find the best seasonal events and shopping opportunities in the U.S. To do that, we need your help. Vote for your favorites in each category once per day until polls close on Monday, December 10 at noon ET.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights

These gardens have plenty of winter color, thanks to festive holiday lights displays — Photo courtesy of iStock / florin1961

During the winter season, a different kind of color perks up botanical gardens across the United States. Instead of spring flowers, visitors find twinkling holiday lights, often accompanied by a range of other holiday activities and events. Which botanical garden puts on the best seasonal lights show?

Best Department Store

Get all your shopping done in one place at these department stores — Photo courtesy of iStock / pixelfit

Thanks to a wide variety of products, a good department store takes some of the stress out of the holidays by offering one-stop shopping for just about everyone on your gift list.

Best Holiday Historic Home Tour

These historic homes are decked out for the holidays — Photo courtesy of The Biltmore Company

Ever wondered how Thomas Jefferson spent his holidays or what a Gilded Age Christmas tree might have looked like? These 20 historic houses – hand-picked by 10Best Local Experts from around the country – pull out all the stops for their holiday tours.

Best Holiday Market

Cities across the USA host European-style holiday markets — Photo courtesy of iStock / M_a_y_a

You don’t need a passport to have a traditional Christmas market experience. Christmas markets are a holiday tradition from Europe brought over to the U.S. by immigrants who moved across the Atlantic. Today, cities and towns across the country host holiday markets inspired by those of Germany, complete with traditional food, music and holiday treats.

Best Holiday Parade

Grab a seat for festive floats, dancing elves and Santa on his sleigh — Photo courtesy of iStock / Jennifer McCallum

Holiday parades, like these 20 nominated by 10Best Editors and Local Experts, bring holiday cheer in the form of festive floats, dancing elves, Santa and his sleigh, and millions of twinkling lights. Which holiday parade do you look forward to the most?

Best Public Holiday Lights Display

Many of these nominated events feature millions of lights — Photo courtesy of iStock / WongJeremy

Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling and the smell of turkey is in the air. The holidays are upon us. 10Best Local Experts and Editors have combed the nation for the 20 best, brightest and most beautiful holiday lights shows put on by neighborhoods, cities and parks, and now it's your turn to help crown the winner of the title Best Public Holiday Lights Display of 2018.

Best Theme Park Holiday Event

What theme park puts on the best holiday party? — Photo courtesy of Ryan Wendler / Walt Disney World Resort

These 20 American theme parks pull out all the stops as they deck their halls – and attractions – for the holidays. Winter visitors enjoy parades, seasonal live entertainment, visits with Santa and plenty of holiday cheer.

Best Zoo Lights

These American zoos go wild for the holidays — Photo courtesy of Houston Zoo/Stephanie Adams

Each winter, zoos across the U.S. get into the holiday spirit with their own festive seasonal displays. Once the sun sets and the animals go to bed, these 20 U.S. zoos celebrate the season with some of the best lights displays around. Which zoo hosts your favorite event?

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, December 21, just in time for Christmas.