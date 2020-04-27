Explore the world of cuisine with these celebrity foodies

They may not be chefs, but they have great taste!

Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim and others judge foods in their YouTube series, Food Club — Photo courtesy of Eric Wareheim - Food Club

You no longer have to be a formal chef to be highly revered within the food community. Celebrities from other areas of the entertainment industry are finding ways to express themselves artistically through food – not just in the kitchen, but in farms, wineries and restaurant ventures.

You may know these celebrities from their other works, but they should also be recognized for their phenomenal taste!

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau is a true Renaissance man, cultured in everything from sci-fi to cuisine. He's known for his work on "Iron Man" as well as "The Mandalorian," but his food passion has leaked into his movie and television production career in the form of the movie "Chef" and his television series "The Chef Show."

On his Instagram, between photos on the set and selfies with celebrities, Favreau has fantastic action shots of food. These photos are posted without captions – perhaps its Favreau’s way of saying the food speaks for itself!

Questlove

Aside from being the drummer for The Roots, Questlove is a hardcore foodie. He loves food so much he’s created a separate Instagram account just for his culinary escapades. His passion goes deeper than just gramming his favorite dishes, though.

Questlove is also the author of two food focused books, "Something to Food About: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs" which is a series of interviews with some of the nation’s best culinary minds, and a cookbook called "Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire."

Fame is often fleeting, but Questlove’s legacy will forever be immortalized by the Questlove Cheesesteak, a dish that combines Questlove and Philadelphia, the city where he grew up.

Eric Wareheim

Absurdist comic Eric Wareheim, of Adult Swim’s Tim and Eric Show, often brings food into his comedy sketches, but he has a deep respect for the culinary world.

His Instagram highlights passionate makers and artisans in the food industry, using his platform to educate his audience on sourcing quality ingredients to create amazing dishes. Wareheim has channeled this passion into winemaking, and splits his time between acting and being a winemaker at Las Jaras Wines.

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari’s character, Tom Haverford, on "Parks and Recreation" enjoys the finer things in life, living by the creed "treat yo self!"

Though Ansari’s character is a little over the top, Ansari doesn’t seem to be that different, especially when it comes to food and eating well. On Ansari’s Netflix show "Master of None," his love for food dominates nearly all of Season 2 when Ansari’s character, Dev Shah, goes to Italy to learn how to make pasta.

Eric Wareheim is also a character in "Master of None" and joins Ansari for a culinary adventure through Italy where they make a pitstop at Massimo Bottura’s restaurant Osteria Francescana (Bottura also makes a quick cameo in the show).

Wareheim and Ansari are also friends in real life and go on food-fueled quests around the world. They even appeared together in the Fried Chicken episode of David Chang’s "Ugly Delicious." There are plenty of places to watch Ansari and Wareheim explore food together, but "Food Club" on YouTube is a delightful and highly recommended.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, known for her modeling and television work (and tweets), is an accomplished home chef who has published two cookbooks.

Teigen, who completed a condensed program at the French Culinary Institute, has plenty of home cooking tutorials on her YouTube channel. Her personable approach to cooking makes it fun for any level of home chef. Plus, she has vlogs that document her culinary adventures with her family.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?" was Dwayne Johnson’s famous catchphrase when he was a wrestler for the WWF (now the WWE). But aside from being an actor, Johnson is also the founder of Teremana Tequila, a small batch, hand-crafted tequila brand that is slowly rolling out this spring.

Action Bronson

Action Bronson is a man of many names, one of which is "Mr. Baklava," and that's just the beginning of Bronson’s dedication to food. It’s hard to tell whether or not Action Bronson is known more for his culinary contributions to media or his work as a rapper.

Whatever foodie adventure Action Bronson is on, it’s always one that makes his audience say "That’s Delicious."

Tia Mowry

To help manage a chronic illness, Tia Mowry started exploring the world of clean eating and how foods can make or break your health. Her cookbook, "Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You" is a great resource for people just beginning their journeys with clean eating.

Jason Mraz

Singer and songwriter Jason Mraz has spent a lifetime working in food. Before becoming famous as a musician, Mraz worked in the coffee houses of San Diego. By 2004, he owned his own orchard and fell in love with farming.

In recent years, Mraz has left the music industry to farm full-time on his ranch northeast of San Diego. At Mraz Family Farms, he and his family and team mainly focus on avocados, but they also have fruits including lemons and passion fruit.

James Cameron

James Cameron has brought the world so many blockbuster films – "Titanic," "The Terminator" and "Avatar," just to name a few. But when Cameron is not making films, he’s working on his biodynamic farm in New Zealand’s Wairarapa region just outside of Wellington.

Cameron Family Farms is a 1,000-acre farm that produces fresh vegetables that are sold at Food Forest Organics, a delicatessen in nearby Greytown. They even grow olives and produce their own olive oil. In addition to the family farm, Cameron’s wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, is an environmental advocate.