10 awesome foods and ingredients we learned more about in 2020

Necessity is the mother of invention, and in 2020, the need to learn how to work with different ingredients became even more essential. Here are 10 different foods and ingredients we learned more about in 2020.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / fcafotodigital Ancient grains If you're looking to incorporate sustainable and whole ingredients into your cooking, here are some ancient grains you should consider. Read more: Why you ought to be eating these 10 ancient grains »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / MMarieB Unique apple types Honeycrisp and Red Delicious still have their place in the apple hall of fame, but there are some unique varieties that deserve a chance. Here are some other alternative apples you should try. Read more: Unique apple varieties you need to try this fall »

Photo courtesy of iStock / Amarita Pecans From how they're classified to the recipes they're used in to where they're grown, this brief guide shares what you should know about pecans. Read more: Everything you want to know about pecans »

Photo courtesy of iStock / yasuhiroamano Mochi You’ve probably heard of – or even tried – ice-cream filled mochi, but this glutinous rice is taken to higher levels in Japan that are both sweet and savory. Here's how you can apply that knowledge to your own kitchen. Read more: A brief history of mochi and how to cook with it »

Photo courtesy of iStock / BruceBlock The best of common fruits Pears, lemons, limes...these are well-known and well-loved common fruits, but there are subgroups of these broad categories that are better than others. These are the best (and sometimes rare) versions of common fruits. Read more: These are the best varieties of five common fruits »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / tvirbickis Heirloom tomatoes What are heirloom tomatoes, exactly? There's so much more to this rainbow-hued, oddly shaped fruit than you know. Rich in flavor, nutrition and history, these trendy tomatoes should be here to stay. Read more: Everything you want to know about heirloom tomatoes »

Photo courtesy of iStock / Viktoriia Oleinichenko Ghee Ghee – the clarified butter that Indians have been utilizing for hundreds and hundreds of years – has made its way into American cooking. Here's why it's become more widely known, and why you should start using it, too. Read more: What ghee is and why you should cook with it »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / cws_design Pumpkins Pumpkins are more than just a decoration! You can cook with them, too. But not all pumpkins are made for cooking, so here's a guide to which varieties are great for culinary pursuits. Read more: What types of pumpkins can you cook with? »

Photo courtesy of iStock / Kai_Wong Okra This guide to okra covers everything from what it is exactly, to where it's found, to how to best cook with it. Learn all about this southern staple! Read more: Everything you need to know about okra »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / nensuria International spices Pack up your taste buds and take them on a trip around the world by incorporating these 10 international spices into your cooking. Read more: Bring a world of flavor to your kitchen with these 10 spices »