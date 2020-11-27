Count down to the holidays with these foodie Advent calendars

Behind every door is a delicious treat

The holidays are going to be a little different this year and we’re going to have to get a bit more creative to make the season bright. Perhaps it’s time to start a new tradition – one that brings a little bit of holiday cheer into every day. We’re talking about Advent calendars, the gift that actually keeps on giving.

The tradition of Advent calendars started in the mid-19th century with German Protestants who would use the calendar to mark the period of Advent, counting down the days until Christmas. From December 1st through December 24th, one would open a door on the Advent calendar, and out would come either a small picture, Bible verse, or, more commonly these days, a piece of chocolate.

But Advent calendars have gotten more elaborate in recent years, offering up daily gifts of cheese, hot sauce, beer and even wine! So add some joy to your holiday season with some of these incredible food and drink Advent calendars.

O Holy Cow A Jerky Advent Calendar

It’s a carnivorous Christmas miracle! Man Crates’ O Holy Cow gives meat lovers a month’s worth of beef jerky. Behind a mural of cows dressed like characters straight out of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" are 25 bites of beef jerky, all uniquely flavored. Get your taste buds ready for beef jerky flavors like honey bourbon, whiskey maple and chili lime.

12 Days of Pour Over

Copper Cow Coffee is not your average joe — Photo courtesy of Copper Cow Coffee

Jazz up your morning routine with the 12 Days of Pour Over Advent Calendar with Copper Cow Coffee. The beautiful gift box has 12 drawers, each holding an eco-friendly satchel of organic coffee sourced from Vietnam. The cleverly designed satchel allows you to make a fresh, pour over coffee for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Macy’s Wine Cellar

Toast to the 12 days of Christmas with a unique handpicked wine — Photo courtesy of Macy's

One of America’s most iconic department stores curates a lovely Advent calendar celebrating world-class wines from some of the best international winemakers. Macy’s Wine Cellar Advent Calendar brings 12 days of beautiful wines to your holiday season.

Each quarter-bottle of wine holds enough delicious vino for a generous glass. There’s even a bubbly wine that you can save to ring in the New Year!

12 Days of Moose Munch

Enjoy gourmet popcorn all season long! — Photo courtesy of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC

Harry & David’s legendary gourmet popcorn comes in more than just classic caramel and milk chocolate. With the 12 Days of Moose Munch calendar, popcorn lovers will find a different surprising flavor of fancy popcorn each day. The holiday-themed flavors include milk chocolate s’mores, dark chocolate peppermint bark, and cinnamon maple pecan.

It’ll be hard to spread these delicious treats out over 12 days and not eat them all at once!

24 Days of Hot Sauce

Spice up the season with 24 Days of Hot Sauce — Photo courtesy of Lidl US

The world of hot sauce is nearly infinite in flavors and uses. For the hot sauce fan in your life, give them the 24 Days of Hot Sauce from Lidl. There are 24 different flavors in 20.16-ounce bottles, the perfect amount for a few dabs on your taco Tuesday dinner or breakfast omelet. Prepare your taste buds for the heat of habanero, jalapeño, and smoky chipotle.

Whiskies of the World

Cheers to the world of whisky! — Photo courtesy of Flaviar

The word “whisky” comes from the Gaelic word meaning “water of life.” Though whisky is a craft synonymous with Scotland, it is now a nuanced and complex spirit distilled around the world.

With Flaviar’s Whiskies of the World Advent Calendar, you can taste a variety of exciting whiskies/whiskeys from all over the globe. Each one comes in a 1.7-ounce glass vial and a booklet of tasting notes, so you can learn about the whisky/whiskey while you drink.

David’s Tea 24 Days of Tea

This is so your cup of tea — Photo courtesy of David's Tea

David’s Tea prides themselves on sourcing some of the world’s best loose leaf teas, and now they’ve compiled an Advent calendar of some of their greatest hits. The festive blends come in individual tins which keeps the tea fresh for all of the days leading up to Christmas.

David’s Tea 24 Days of Tea includes fruity teas like apple, peach and orange, as well as sweet and spiced teas like gingerbread blondie, candied ginger, and cinnamon.

Ilchester Advent Cheese Calendar

24 straight days of cheese, please! — Photo courtesy of Target

Charcuterie and cheese boards had a bit of a moment this year, trending across Instagram and TikTok. Cheese fans can enjoy a chees- filled holiday season with the Ilchester Advent Cheese Calendar from Target. Behind each door, you’ll find an individually wrapped mini wheel of cheese. With a different flavor for each day, you’ll never get tired of them.

Brewer’s Advent Calendar

Take a tour of Germany and Austria's small breweries through the Brewer's Advent Calendar — Photo courtesy of KALEA

From the land of beer (and the land of Advent calendars) comes the Brewer’s Advent Calendar available at Costco. The calendar gives beer lovers 24 cans of beer from small breweries of Germany and Austria. Each day brings a different traditional brew, including pale ales, pilsners, fest beers, wheat beers and more. Prost!