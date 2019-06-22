How to eat conch in the Bahamas, and where to find the best

Here are ten popular ways to enjoy the national food of the Bahamas

Preparing a conch salad — Photo courtesy of iStock / shalamov

While I was certainly aware of conch (pronounced "conk") before traveling to the Bahamas, I was unaware of just how prevalent it is in Bahamian cooking. During the Bites of Nassau Food Tasting and Cultural Walking Tour with Tru Bahamian Food Tours, I was introduced to the many uses of conch, the fishing regulations that protect it, and even some of the local legends connected to this spiral-shelled sea snail.

This introduction inspired me throughout my trip to learn more about the many different ways conch is prepared and served in the islands of the Bahamas. Here are ten ways you can enjoy conch – the Bahamas’ national food – and some suggested places to try it.

Cracked conch

Cracked conch gets its name from the tenderizing process, referred to as "cracking," which requires the chef to pound the conch meat with a mallet or frying pan. Once it’s thin and tender, the meat is seasoned, breaded, deep-fried and served with a zesty aioli-like sauce.

It can be enjoyed as a snack on the go, served as a meal with peas and rice, or even as slider, made popular at Graycliff’s casual outdoor eatery, Chillin', on West Hill Street. Cracked conch is so highly esteemed, there is even an award for the country’s best conch cracker at the annual Conch Cracking Festival each fall on Grand Bahama Island.

Conch salad

Conch salad is an incredibly simple way to enjoy fresh conch. The raw conch meat is diced up alongside onions, peppers, and tomatoes, and then tossed with a mixture of citrus juices to create a meal that is just as colorful as it is delicious.

Despite being available in most Bahamian restaurants, half of the conch salad experience is witnessing the creation of your salad right in front of you. For this incredibly fresh experience, head over to one of the food stalls near the Harbour or the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay.

Conch chili cheese dog

Conch chili cheese dog at Sip Sip — Photo courtesy of Catherine Smith

Sip Sip on Harbour Island is becoming one of the Bahamas’ most well-known restaurants, so it’s no surprise they recently opened a second location at The Cove at Atlantis in Nassau. The eclectic menu features Bahamian fare with a twist, or what the Sip Sip team refers to as "Caribterranean" cuisine.

If you’re looking for a modern take on conch, try the spicy conch chili cheese dog, "a grilled jumbo wagyu beef hot dog topped with conch chili, sharp cheddar, and chopped red onion."

Scorched conch

One might think "scorched" conch is cooked over an open flame, but it’s actually the opposite.

Scorched conch is one of the freshest and simplest ways Bahamians enjoy conch. It is served raw, often while still out on the boats or back at the docks. "Scorched" means "to score" or scratch the surface. After the conch is removed from its shell, the flesh is tenderized by scratching it.

These notches allow for seasonings and marinade to soak in and fill the conch with flavor. Scorched conch is served on its own and also in salad form, mixed with cucumber, tomato, onion and pepper. You can find scorched conch at local (and tourist) favorite Mckenzie’s Fresh Fish or at Potter’s Cay Dock.

Conch chowder

The islands of the Bahamas have a small but active Greek population. While the Greek islands are known for their sponges, in the mid-to-late 1800s, many Greeks began immigrating to the Bahamas with hopes of growing the sponging industry.

As is to be expected, the Greek influence began to rub off on the local cuisine. Athena Cafe, a favorite Greek restaurant, is hidden in plain sight right along Bay Street. To access the restaurant, enter through the jewelry store on the corner of Charlotte and Bay Street, then head upstairs. Here you can try their well-loved conch chowder, made with a tomato base, peppers, onions and okra.

Tropical conch salad

Dino’s Gourmet Conch Salad stand, known as the creator of the tropical conch salad, is located on the northwest side of the island, away from the tourist epicenter but still easily accessible to visitors by bus or taxi. Dino’s took the traditional conch salad a step further by adding pineapple, mango and apple to the mix.

Located directly across the street from an empty beach, Dino’s has the vibe of a food stall combined with a tiki bar, and offers customers spectacular views of the ocean.

Grilled conch

The Poop Deck at Sandyport offers travelers a unique opportunity for casual, fine dining. The menu, mostly seafood, is kept simple intentionally, as everything is caught and made fresh. Visitors can enjoy their meals in the dining room, in the bar, on the deck, or with their feet in the sand at a table on the beach.

The menu offers quite an extensive selection of fresh seafood, making it quite difficult to choose. However, if you’re looking to try another conch favorite, try the Poop Deck’s grilled conch. Native Bahamian conch is tenderized, then grilled inside a foil pouch with onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, herbs and spices.

Conch fritters

Conch fritters are one of the Bahamas’ most beloved conch dishes. These little balls of dough are made by blending pieces of conch meat with spices, herbs and flour before deep-frying them. The fritters are then served hot alongside a zesty, nameless (according to locals each family has their own name for it) aioli-like sauce.

Conch fritters can be found all over the Bahamas, but for some of the best, head to Nassau’s oldest authentic Bahamian restaurant, Bahamian Cookin'. It's conveniently located just a few blocks away from the cruise ship ports, but thankfully remains a hidden gem due to their location along a side street in a more industrial part of downtown Nassau.

Conch pistol

You won’t find conch pistol on any menus, and yet it’s the most legendary part of the conch. The pistol, long and thin, looks as though it could be a piece of spaghetti and is considered to be an aphrodisiac. While there is no scientific evidence to back up the claim, science doesn’t stop the fishermen selling conch salad at food stalls or on the docks from making a show of it.

As they clean and prep the meat, they’ll start to tell you about "Bahamian Viagra" and ceremoniously pull out the pistol, promising it will "put the lead in the pencil" for anyone willing to try. And if the onlookers are hesitant, they won’t hesitate to slurp it down themselves.

Stewed conch

It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to indulge in a hot stew while vacationing in the Bahamas, but if you’re looking for a true Bahamian breakfast experience, stewed conch is exactly what you should have. This hearty stew is traditionally served with a slice of johnnycake (similar to cornbread) and includes onions, potatoes, lime and tomatoes, in addition to the tenderized conch.

Will Godat, a guide for Tru Bahamian Food Tours, insists stewed conch is the secret hangover cure of Bahamians. Stewed conch is rarely on the menu in the tourist-heavy spots, but you should be able to find it at restaurants offering authentic Bahamian breakfasts like Nesbitt’s, a casual sports bar on West Bay Street.