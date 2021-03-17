Vote for your favorite food markets and regional restaurants

Tell us about your top choices for local eats

Note from 10Best: Someday we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us. Contact individual businesses for the latest updates.

Whether we're in our own cities or taking a trip further afield, we often explore with our taste buds. We're on the hunt for America's best regional food outlets, including the best public and farmers markets, grocery store chains, fast casual restaurants and regional fast food chains.

Where do you go for the best local eats? Vote for your favorites once per day until voting ends on Monday, April 12 at noon ET. You can vote once per category, per day.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Farmers Market

Many farmers markets offer fresh produce and ready-to-eat items — Photo courtesy of iStock / BakiBG

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a farmers market is "a public and recurring assembly of farmers or their representatives, selling directly to consumers food which they have produced themselves." The explosion of the farm-to-table movement in the U.S. has led to a steadily growing number of markets – more than 8,600 registered in 2021.

Best Fast Casual Restaurant

What's your fast casual go-to? — Photo courtesy of iStock / valentinrussanov

The concept of a fast casual restaurant has skyrocketed in popularity in the U.S. These eateries offer the convenience of fast food with the quality and comfort more akin to a sit-down restaurant. We want to know your favorite fast casual restaurant concept in the country.

Best Public Market

These public markets are windows into the local food scene — Photo courtesy of Destination Cleveland

A visit to a public market often offers insight into a community through its foods and artisan goods. Many of these 20 public markets, nominated as the best in the U.S. by a panel of 10Best Local Experts and contributors, occupy historic landmark buildings as well. Which is your favorite for getting the flavor of a city?

Best Regional Fast Food

Which fast food chain is the most travel-worthy? — Photo courtesy of iStock / Pattadis Walarput

No matter where in the U.S. you live, chances are there's that one fast food joint that locals crave when they're away – food you can only get in the state or surrounding region. These 19 regional fast food joints are so good that they really should be nationwide, but unless you're in the area, you'll have to travel to get them.

Best Supermarket

Competition is stiff among supermarkets. Which has your loyalty? — Photo courtesy of iStock / SDI Productions

There are hundreds of supermarket chains across the United States, and some of them have earned a following of loyal shoppers. We return to our favorites over and over again for their value, selection and service. We asked a panel of 10Best Local Experts and contributors to nominate their favorite American supermarkets.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, April 23.