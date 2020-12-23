What we learned about making food at home in 2020

Photo courtesy of E+ / mixetto This year, when so many restaurants were closed due to restrictions and some of us found extra time on our hands in lockdown, we dove headfirst into the kitchen. Here are some of the things we learned this year about making (and keeping) food at home. Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Kae Lani Palmisano How to use and care for cast iron skillets There are so many myths about how to best use (and care for) cast iron skillets, so we asked someone who designs cast iron cookware to discuss them, and provide truthful advice. Read more: 10 things you need to know about cast iron skillets »

Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Heath How to cook over a wood fire Teaching yourself how to cook over a wood fire will improve the taste of your food so much. Not to mention, it's a great survival skill to have in your back pocket. Read more: Learn how to cook over a wood fire with this handy guide » 10Best How to get the best artisanal meats shipped to your house 10BEST How to get the best artisanal meats shipped to your house

Photo courtesy of iStock / AndreyGorulko How to extend the life of spices and herbs Fresh spices and herbs can make a huge difference in your cooking. But as spices age, the less potent their flavors become. Here's how you can keep them fresh for longer. Read more: How to extend the life of your spices and herbs »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / leyaelena What the difference is between jam, jelly and preserves It can be a sticky situation trying to tell the difference between preserves, jams and jellies. Those distinctions are subtle but simple, so you'll be a pro in no time with this guide. Read more: What's the difference between jam, jelly and preserves? »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / ogeday çelik How to tell if your old bottle of wine is still good With this guide, you'll learn how to get the most out of your wines and make sure that they taste every bit as extraordinary as they should – and be able to discern if one of your bottles has turned bad. Read more: How to tell if your old bottle of wine is still good » 10Best From champagne to prosecco: A guide to sparkling wines 10BEST From champagne to prosecco: A guide to sparkling wines

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / PeopleImages How to best use cooking oils according to their smoke points The oils that you're cooking in can actually burn, and the temperature at which they burn – the smoke point – varies by 200 degrees. Here's a guide on which oils burn at what temperatures, and how to best cook with them. Read more: How to best use cooking oils according to their smoke points »

Photo courtesy of Getty Images / GMVozd How to decide between wood, charcoal and gas grilling All methods of grilling are not created equal – but each has its positives and negatives. Here's what's hot and what's not about the different ways to grill. Read more: How to decide between wood, charcoal and gas grilling »

Photo courtesy of E+ / Jay Yuno How to grow your own victory garden Whether you've never had a home garden or you're a green-thumbed expert, here are the things you should know about starting your own victory garden. Read more: How to start growing your own victory garden »